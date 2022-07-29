https://sputniknews.com/20220729/irans-accession-to-sco-will-increase-groupings-influence-globally-indian-fm-says-1097938795.html

Iran's Accession to SCO Will Increase Grouping’s Influence Globally, Indian FM Says

Iran's Accession to SCO Will Increase Grouping’s Influence Globally, Indian FM Says

Indian officials have said that work at Chabahar Port was affected in the wake of unilateral sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on Tehran after the... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-29T16:09+0000

2022-07-29T16:09+0000

2022-07-29T16:09+0000

india

iran

chabahar

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

subrahmanyam jaishankar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095062634_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_61b467e3ddcb4d19fb9d664bf50a8db9.jpg

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has backed granting full-fledged membership to Iran to expand the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), saying that it will strengthen the grouping’s influence in the global marketplace.India has funded the development of Chabahar Port and has backed the Iranian project to boost regional connectivity between South and Central Asian countries. Chabahar is also a part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a connectivity initiative that links India to Russia through Iran and Central Asia.The Indian foreign minister also called on SCO member states to combat hunger in Afghanistan, where the World Food Program (WFP) has warned of an impending “humanitarian catastrophe.”Afghanistan’s economic recovery took center stage at the SCO CFM meeting, with host Uzbekistan, Russia, and China all urging the US to unfreeze Kabul’s federal assets to the tune of nearly $9 billion, which are currently at American financial institutions.The Taliban’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was also invited to the meeting, although he wasn’t a formal participant. Muttaqi held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the meeting with the SCO foreign ministers.Jaishankar further expressed New Delhi’s appreciation for Tashkent's efforts to strengthen “regional cooperation” within the organization, as per Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters after the meeting that relevant agreements to grant Iran full-fledged accession to the SCO will be “adopted” at the upcoming leaders’ summit scheduled to take place in Samarkand. Tehran received “candidate status” at the SCO last year, Lavrov said.Russia's top diplomat added that a number of countries, including in the Middle East and Asia, have also applied for an “observer status” and for being “dialogue partners” in the SCO. Besides Iran, the SCO is also considering full-fledged membership for Belarus.

https://sputniknews.com/20210226/as-biden-mulls-lifting-iran-sanctions-india-aims-to-regain-lost-influence-in-chabahar-port-1082196931.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220711/iran-to-become-member-of-shanghai-cooperation-organization-this-year---uzbekistans-foreign-ministry-1097197285.html

iran

chabahar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

india, iran, chabahar, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), subrahmanyam jaishankar