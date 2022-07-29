https://sputniknews.com/20220729/indonesia-sounds-alarm-as-aukus-nuke-submarine-pact-reignites-wmd-debate-1097910836.html

Indonesia Sounds Alarm as AUKUS Nuke Submarine Pact Reignites WMD Debate

Indonesia Sounds Alarm as AUKUS Nuke Submarine Pact Reignites WMD Debate

The 10th Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) is set to begin on 1 August at the UN headquarters in New York City, the first meeting... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-29T10:10+0000

2022-07-29T10:10+0000

2022-07-29T10:10+0000

non-proliferation treaty (npt)

treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons (npt)

nuclear weapons

us

china

indonesia

joko widodo

australia

aukus

nuclear submarine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104395/37/1043953716_0:9:2049:1161_1920x0_80_0_0_08fc6030d2fc0e01008e60a3539cf924.jpg

Indonesia has voiced its concerns over transferring nuclear materials and technology for military purposes to any non-nuclear weapon state. Jakarta feels that once the production, use, and disposition of "Highly Enriched Uranium for nuclear naval propulsion" is removed from the control of UN watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, that material could be diverted to a nuclear weapons program.In a submission to next week's UN nuclear non-proliferation review conference, Indonesia, without naming AUKUS, said concerns about nuclear naval propulsion deserve serious attention.Signed in September 2021, AUKUS is a trilateral pact allowing the US and the UK to share state-of-art technologies with Australia to develop nuclear submarines as China's naval capability in the Asia-Pacific region grows.Indonesia's submission came days after President Joko Widodo visited China, a staunch critic of the AUKUS pact, to sign a series of agreements boosting economic ties between the two countries this week.On Tuesday, Adam M Scheinman, US Special Representative of the President for Nuclear Non-proliferation, indicated that Washington would counter Beijing's criticism of the trilateral pact during the conference.On Thursday, French Military Chief, vice-admiral Nicolas Vaujour, warned Canberra of difficulties it could face in handling nuclear submarines."There are a lot of advantages to [having] a nuclear submarine, you can stay at sea for a long time. But it also means your country has to have a big industry, supply chains etc, to be able to operate that," he said.Ahead of the NPT review conference, some American experts have written to President Joe Biden, urging him to abandon the plan to share nuclear submarine technologies with Australia.NPT is 50 years old and is an international treaty aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and promote cooperation for the peaceful use of nuclear energy by furthering the goal of achieving nuclear disarmament.

china

indonesia

australia

indo-pacific

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

non-proliferation treaty (npt), treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons (npt), nuclear weapons, us, china, indonesia, joko widodo, australia, aukus, nuclear submarine, indo-pacific, asia-pacific