Good News Friday: Tigers First, Anti-Cancer Banana Diet, and Rock Samples From Mars

Happy Friday! To get you in the weekend mood and offer a break from political and economic news, we have selected the crème de la crème of this week's most... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

A Banana a Day...It is never late to take care of yourself, and summer seems to be the perfect time to establish new healthy habits. A recent study published in Cancer Prevention Research magazine says that eating a raw banana per day can help reduce risk of cancer by up to 60% thanks to resistant starch which unripe bananas contain in full. The research showed that the "banana protection" is particularly strong when it comes to esophageal, gastric, and duodenum cancers. Water is in the Air!Drinking enough water is also essential, other researchers say. The concept of atmospheric water harvesting (AWH) has become popular in the context of a global water shortage, and it has been drawing scientists from all over the world who are trying to make the most of the technology. AWH is about capturing and collecting water that is present in the air in the form of vapor or small droplets. A group of Chinese scientists has developed a low-cost, high-tech sponge that can absorb drinking water from the air. The results of their experiment showed that 1 kg of the high-tech material can soak up to 2.5 kg of water a day outdoors, which is enough to fulfill a person's minimum water requirement. Is That You Nessie?The existence of the legendary Loch Ness Monster, also known as Nessie, has been debated for decades. Fans of the paranormal have suggested that it could have belonged to a surviving population of plesiosaurs, which went extinct along with the dinosaurs over 65 million years ago.Recently, paleontologists found fossils of the marine reptiles in the beds of a 100 million-year-old river system which has long been covered by the Sahara desert. The finds are the bones and teeth from a three-meter-long adult and a limb bone from a 1.5-meter-long youngster. The discovery indicates that plesiosaurs inhabited freshwater environments - and this seems to add credibility to the belief that Nessie is a living fossil. Tigers First!Getting back to the wonderful living species that coexist with us on our planet, let's enjoy a viral video from India which shows a tiger crossing a busy road while commuters wait patiently for the mammal to make its way to the other side. Social media users who commented on the video unanimously agreed on how important it is to demonstrate with our actions that humans and wild animals can coexist peacefully if people learn to respect animals and their habitats. Revealing Secrets of the Red PlanetAnd a bit of news from another planet to wrap up Friday's issue: NASA plans to fly geological rock samples that the Perseverance Rover has been collecting on Mars back to Earth on an unmanned spacecraft in 2033. According to NASA scientists, the Perseverance rover has already sealed 11 samples of rock from the Jezero Crater, where it has been operating. The Perseverance landed in Mars' Jezero Crater in February 2021 on a truly historic mission: to search for signs of past and present life on the red planet. No doubt, the rock samples that will be delivered in 2033 will shed light on at least some of the multiple mysteries the red planet has been keeping for billions of years.

