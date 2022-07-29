https://sputniknews.com/20220729/fsb-foils-terrorist-act-in-russian-city-planned-by-ukrainian-right-sector-extremists-1097921806.html
FSB Foils Terrorist Act in Russian City Planned by Ukrainian Right Sector Extremists - VIDEO
10:20 GMT 29.07.2022 (Updated: 10:30 GMT 29.07.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a terrorist attack in the Russian city of Lipetsk planned by the militants of Ukraine's Right Sector, an extremist organization banned in Russia.
"In the village of Goritsy, Dobrovsky District, Lipetsk Region, three Ukrainian citizens who had earlier arrived in Russia were arrested... [they] belonged to a saboteur reconnaissance group created by the Right Sector under the auspices of the Ukrainian Security Service," the FSB said in a statement.
The investigation revealed that the suspects had arrived in Russia with the purpose of detonating a powerful improvised explosive device in a crowded place "at one of the transport infrastructure facilities in Lipetsk." One of the suspects claimed that the militants were planning to blow up a bus station in the city.
Components of an improvised explosive device have been found in the militants’ cache alongside their correspondence with other Right Sector members, "exposing their intentions," the FSB said.
Furthermore, the FSB also stated that the Ukrainian saboteurs who plotted the terrorist attack had been trained at a Ukrainian army training center under the guidance of foreign instructors.
"The detainees underwent special training at the Desna training center of the Ukrainian armed forces under the supervision of foreign instructors to carry out reconnaissance and sabotage operations in the enemy's rear," a FSB official said.
The criminal proceedings against the suspects have been initiated on charges of plotting a terrorist act, participating in an extremist organization, and illegal possession of explosives.