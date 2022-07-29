https://sputniknews.com/20220729/echoes-of-war-giant-swastika-pops-up-in-norwegian-school-during-renovation-1097913833.html

Echoes of War: Giant Swastika Pops Up in Norwegian School During Renovation

During the early stage of the occupation of Norway, Solborg school served as headquarters for the Nazi air force, the Luftwaffe and, according to a local... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

A huge full-wall swastika has emerged in Solborg high school in the city of Stavanger in southern Norway during renovation.The Nazi symbol, dating back to the years of World War II, was hidden behind several layers of paint on the outer walls of the building, national broadcaster NRK reported.Today, the Solborg high school is hidden in the middle of the residential area, but during the Nazi occupation in 1940, which occurred well before the oil boom of the 1960s when the city greatly expanded, the area was completely open, which is why the symbol was prominent during the war years.“It was quite dominant, and well seen in the cityscape”, school caretaker Mindor Vårvik told NRK.Local historian Erik Ettrup is not surprised. Accrording to him, Solborg was the place where the German air force Luftwaffe first established themselves when they arrived in Stavanger in April 1940.When the Germans came to Stavanger in 1940, there were few large buildings in the city that could house thousands of soldiers. The Germans therefore occupied school buildings, and it didn't take long before they made it their own.“The Germans were extremely good at painting. You can also see that from other buildings they occupied. They must have used professional painters to decorate these buildings. It often involved flags and propaganda, preferably short slogans”, the historian said.Erik Ettrup is unsure what should be done with the swastika.“It is hard to say. It is a political message that doesn't belong in our time, but on the other hand there is a history here that should be taken care of. At the same time, you cannot have Nazi symbols on the wall in a school”, he mused.According to caretaker Mindor Vårvik, the swastika is firmly attached.“Now they are operating and sandblasting the entire wall and facade. Whether they get everything away, I doubt it. It will probably be painted over with new layers of paint. It will probably be a lasting memory that will remain under the paint in the future”, Vårvik said.A couple of decades ago, a document signed by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was found at the attic of the school during renovation.During World War II, the occupation of Norway was by Nazi Germany started in April 1940, with conventional armed resistance ending in June 1940, and lasted until the capitulation of German forces in Europe in May 1945. Over this period, the country was ruled by the Reich Commissariat of Norway in collaboration with a pro-German puppet regime, the Quisling government led by Vidkun Quisling, whose name subsequently became synonymous with “traitor” in Norwegian.

