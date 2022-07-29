https://sputniknews.com/20220729/doj-ready-to-challenge-executive-privilege-claims-in-court-amid-january-6-probe-media-says-1097923000.html
DOJ Ready to Challenge Executive Privilege Claims in Court Amid January 6 Probe, Media Says
DOJ Ready to Challenge Executive Privilege Claims in Court Amid January 6 Probe, Media Says
Earlier, US Attorney General Merrick Garland declared that anyone "criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6" is going to be held accountable.
https://sputniknews.com/20220725/four-members-of-january-6-committee-push-for-doj-investigation-against-trump-1097776986.html
DOJ Ready to Challenge Executive Privilege Claims in Court Amid January 6 Probe, Media Says
Earlier, US Attorney General Merrick Garland declared that anyone “criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6” is going to be held accountable.
The US Department of Justice seeks to make former White House officials testify about what the 45th POTUS Donald Trump said and did around the time of the US Capitol riot of 6 January 2021, and is willing to engage in a courtroom battle to procure such testimonies, CNN reports.
According to the media outlet, DOJ prosecutors suspect that Trump may attempt to use claims of executive privilege in order to prevent certain information from reaching the federal grand jury.
Attorney General Merrick Garland also reportedly said this week they intend to hold accountable anyone “criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6”.
This development comes following the federal grand jury of former Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short and Pence’s former legal counsel Greg Jacob, both of whom refrained from answering questions about direct interactions with Trump, CNN notes citing two people familiar with the matter.
The media outlet also points out that prior to Jacob and Short testifying, their lawyers and the prosecutors “outlined some questions they would avoid in order to steer clear of potential privilege issues, with the expectation that they could return to those questions at a later date”.
Successfully challenging an executive privilege claim in the legal field is far from an unprecedented thing in the United States, as, for example, the Supreme Court ruled in 1974 to release the Watergate tapes during the investigation of the 37th POTUS Richard Nixon, despite a presidential executive privilege claim.
And according to former White House counsel Neil Eggleston, if Trump were to attempt to block the DOJ investigation in such manner, “it would be effortless for the Department of Justice to litigate and win this."
"This happens in days. This does not take very long," Eggleston said as quoted by CNN.