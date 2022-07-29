https://sputniknews.com/20220729/dc-mayor-asks-national-guard-for-help-with-growing-migrant-crisis-1097908501.html

DC Mayor Asks National Guard for Help With Growing Migrant Crisis

DC Mayor Asks National Guard for Help With Growing Migrant Crisis

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Mayor Muriel Bowser said she asked US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth to deploy the DC National Guard to help with the influx of... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-29T00:11+0000

2022-07-29T00:11+0000

2022-07-29T00:11+0000

muriel bowser

washington dc

migrants

national guard

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101342/14/1013421408_0:270:4359:2722_1920x0_80_0_0_8eb10e280ef64d2bcda39962322516f3.jpg

"We’re very focused and continue to be focused on having the federal government do its part and take the lead in what we see as a growing humanitarian crisis with people who are seeking asylum coming across the country to get onto their final destinations," Bowser said at a press conference on Thursday. "I’ve also asked the Secretary of the Army to deploy the DC national guard."The governors of Texas and Arizona four months ago ordered undocumented migrants to be transported to Washington and New York City. In a letter to the Pentagon earlier this month on behalf of Bowser, DC's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director, Christopher Rodriguez said the nation’s capital since then has encountered over 4,000 individuals on nearly 200 buses.Bowser said at the press conference that she expects the number of migrants ending up in the nation’s capital to grow.Bowser said a parallel system is needed to address the increasing numbers of people crossing the border seeking asylum.

https://sputniknews.com/20220708/texas-governor-orders-arrest-of-illegal-migrants-as-he-accuses-biden-of-refusing-to-do-his-job-1097099723.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

muriel bowser, washington dc, migrants, national guard