https://sputniknews.com/20220729/closed-trailer-with-hundreds-of-migrants-found-on-highway-in-mexico---reports-1097909504.html
Closed Trailer With Hundreds of Migrants Found on Highway in Mexico - Reports
Closed Trailer With Hundreds of Migrants Found on Highway in Mexico - Reports
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Smugglers have left a closed trailer with about 400 migrants on a highway in Mexico, local residents helped them to get out of the... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-29T02:45+0000
2022-07-29T02:45+0000
2022-07-29T02:45+0000
migrants
mexico
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096112334_0:108:3072:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_e2fdcc07a6cbba48b7a9c843bf3f467c.jpg
According to the Azteca broadcaster, the incident took place in the southern part of the Veracruz state.The rescued migrants said that they were running out of oxygen and tried to break the roof of the trailer.Most of the migrants came from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Venezuela and Haiti. Many of them left the site, 93 people received medical assistance and 12 more were hospitalized.In late June, 51 people died of suffocation in a trailer in Texas. Most of the victims were migrants from Central America and the Caribbean nations.
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096112334_256:0:2987:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_18c0fb812a16c064c6194f0eb17fedff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
migrants, mexico
Closed Trailer With Hundreds of Migrants Found on Highway in Mexico - Reports
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Smugglers have left a closed trailer with about 400 migrants on a highway in Mexico, local residents helped them to get out of the vehicle, media reported.
According to the Azteca broadcaster, the incident took place in the southern part of the Veracruz state.
The rescued migrants said that they were running out of oxygen and tried to break the roof of the trailer.
Most of the migrants came from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Venezuela and Haiti. Many of them left the site, 93 people received medical assistance and 12 more were hospitalized.
In late June, 51 people died of suffocation in a trailer in Texas. Most of the victims were migrants from Central America and the Caribbean nations.