MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Smugglers have left a closed trailer with about 400 migrants on a highway in Mexico, local residents helped them to get out of the...
According to the Azteca broadcaster, the incident took place in the southern part of the Veracruz state.The rescued migrants said that they were running out of oxygen and tried to break the roof of the trailer.Most of the migrants came from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Venezuela and Haiti. Many of them left the site, 93 people received medical assistance and 12 more were hospitalized.In late June, 51 people died of suffocation in a trailer in Texas. Most of the victims were migrants from Central America and the Caribbean nations.
migrants, mexico

Closed Trailer With Hundreds of Migrants Found on Highway in Mexico - Reports

02:45 GMT 29.07.2022
Migrants, many from Central American and Venezuela, walk along the Huehuetan highway in Chiapas state, Mexico, early Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Migrants, many from Central American and Venezuela, walk along the Huehuetan highway in Chiapas state, Mexico, early Tuesday, June 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2022
© AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Smugglers have left a closed trailer with about 400 migrants on a highway in Mexico, local residents helped them to get out of the vehicle, media reported.
According to the Azteca broadcaster, the incident took place in the southern part of the Veracruz state.
The rescued migrants said that they were running out of oxygen and tried to break the roof of the trailer.
Most of the migrants came from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Venezuela and Haiti. Many of them left the site, 93 people received medical assistance and 12 more were hospitalized.
In late June, 51 people died of suffocation in a trailer in Texas. Most of the victims were migrants from Central America and the Caribbean nations.
