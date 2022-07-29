https://sputniknews.com/20220729/closed-trailer-with-hundreds-of-migrants-found-on-highway-in-mexico---reports-1097909504.html

Closed Trailer With Hundreds of Migrants Found on Highway in Mexico - Reports

Closed Trailer With Hundreds of Migrants Found on Highway in Mexico - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Smugglers have left a closed trailer with about 400 migrants on a highway in Mexico, local residents helped them to get out of the... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-29T02:45+0000

2022-07-29T02:45+0000

2022-07-29T02:45+0000

migrants

mexico

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096112334_0:108:3072:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_e2fdcc07a6cbba48b7a9c843bf3f467c.jpg

According to the Azteca broadcaster, the incident took place in the southern part of the Veracruz state.The rescued migrants said that they were running out of oxygen and tried to break the roof of the trailer.Most of the migrants came from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Venezuela and Haiti. Many of them left the site, 93 people received medical assistance and 12 more were hospitalized.In late June, 51 people died of suffocation in a trailer in Texas. Most of the victims were migrants from Central America and the Caribbean nations.

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

migrants, mexico