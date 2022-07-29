https://sputniknews.com/20220729/climate-bill-end-to-remain-in-mexico-policy-doj--jan-6-and-rape-in-indiana-womens-prison-1097901991.html

Climate Bill, End to 'Remain in Mexico' Policy, DOJ & Jan 6 and Rape in Indiana Women's Prison

Climate Bill, End to 'Remain in Mexico' Policy, DOJ & Jan 6 and Rape in Indiana Women's Prison

Schumer and Manchin announce a deal for energy and healthcare bill in scramble ahead of midterms 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-29T09:54+0000

2022-07-29T09:54+0000

2022-07-29T09:54+0000

radio sputnik

political misfits

mexico

drug war

immigration

radio

indiana

prison

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097901845_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_19c1db8d5d08fdf3ed92f8e21be21e0e.png

Climate Bill, End to "Remain in Mexico" Policy, DOJ & Jan6 and Rape in Indiana Woman's Prison Schumer and Manchin announce a deal for energy and healthcare bill in scramble ahead of midterms

Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News correspondent, joins the show to talk about the war on drugs in Mexico and Honduras. And they talk about Colombia’s new president and drug policy. Then they talk about a final decision on whether to extradite Julian Assange to the United States to stand trial. In the meantime, there’s a real movement in Australia and to a lesser extent here in the United States to release him. Andres Manual Lopez Obradpr, president of Mexico has offered Assange asylum. Kiriakou and Wyatt discuss public opinion in Mexico on Assange.Juan Jose Gutierrez, He’s an immigration attorney and Executive Director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition joins the show to talk about the recent Supreme Court decision that ends the Trump era “Stay in Mexico” immigration law. The Biden Administration has suddenly decided to move in slow motion. To make matters more puzzling, Administration officials will not respond to journalists or immigration activists who ask what the hold up is.Jim Kavanagh, He’s editor of He’s editor of thepolemicist.net joins the show to talk about Senator Joe Manchin, the conservative Democrat from West Virginia, announced that he was doing a 180 degree turn and that he had come to an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to pass a climate and tax reform bill that, he said, would help to reduce inflation. And, they talk about the DOJ criminal investigation into Jan 6. Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aid to Mark Meadows, testified before the DOJ this week.Paul Wright, He’s the Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and the editor and publisher of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News magazines joins the show to talk about a terrible case in the state of Indiana. A group of at least 20 female prisoners from the Clark County Jail filed a federal lawsuit alleging that they were subjected to a night of terror when a jail guard sold access to the female wing of the prison to male prisoners, who proceeded to rape, molest, and abuse the women.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

radio sputnik, political misfits, mexico, drug war, immigration, аудио, radio, indiana, prison