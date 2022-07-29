International
Blast Rocks Kabul Stadium During Cricket Match - Videos
Blast Rocks Kabul Stadium During Cricket Match - Videos
The explosion happened during the Shepgize Cricket tournament at Kabul International Cricket Stadium.
kabul
blast
cricket
afghanistan
A blast hit a stadium in Afghanistan's Kabul during a cricket match on Friday, TOLO News reported. Videos from the stadium have emerged on Twitter, showing spectators running to safety while smoke is seen rising above the stands. The blast occurred during the Shepgize Cricket tournament at Kabul International Cricket Stadium which has a seating capacity of 6,000 spectators. According to cricktracker website, the Kabul Police headquarters have confirmed the incident, but have not elaborated on casualties so far.
Sofia Chegodaeva
Blast Rocks Kabul Stadium During Cricket Match - Videos

12:54 GMT 29.07.2022 (Updated: 13:40 GMT 29.07.2022)
Sofia Chegodaeva
The explosion happened during the Shepgize Cricket tournament at Kabul International Cricket Stadium.
A blast hit a stadium in Afghanistan's Kabul during a cricket match on Friday, TOLO News reported.
Videos from the stadium have emerged on Twitter, showing spectators running to safety while smoke is seen rising above the stands.
The blast occurred during the Shepgize Cricket tournament at Kabul International Cricket Stadium which has a seating capacity of 6,000 spectators.
According to cricktracker website, the Kabul Police headquarters have confirmed the incident, but have not elaborated on casualties so far.
