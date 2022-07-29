https://sputniknews.com/20220729/blast-rocks-kabul-stadium-during-cricket-match---videos-1097930773.html

Blast Rocks Kabul Stadium During Cricket Match - Videos

Blast Rocks Kabul Stadium During Cricket Match - Videos

The explosion happened during the Shepgize Cricket tournament at Kabul International Cricket Stadium. 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-29T12:54+0000

2022-07-29T12:54+0000

2022-07-29T13:40+0000

kabul

blast

cricket

afghanistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1d/1097931919_0:37:720:442_1920x0_80_0_0_3f98c6efb3fe4962c451eb5bd37c821d.jpg

A blast hit a stadium in Afghanistan's Kabul during a cricket match on Friday, TOLO News reported. Videos from the stadium have emerged on Twitter, showing spectators running to safety while smoke is seen rising above the stands. The blast occurred during the Shepgize Cricket tournament at Kabul International Cricket Stadium which has a seating capacity of 6,000 spectators. According to cricktracker website, the Kabul Police headquarters have confirmed the incident, but have not elaborated on casualties so far.

kabul

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

kabul, blast, cricket, afghanistan