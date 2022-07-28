https://sputniknews.com/20220728/video---eight-people-dead-as-result-of-fire-at-hostel-in-southeastern-moscow---emergency-services-1097906267.html

Video - Eight People Dead as Result of Fire at Hostel in Southeastern Moscow - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eight people have died as a result of a fire that hit a hostel in southeastern Moscow, the emergency services told Sputnik on Friday. 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

The fire erupted on the ground floor of a residential building in the Brateyevo District where the hostel was located."According to preliminary information, eight people have died," a spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik.The spokesperson added that the victims had died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

