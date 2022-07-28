https://sputniknews.com/20220728/us-wants-to-increase-rt-sputnik-moderation-due-to-their-objectivity---russian-embassy-1097872541.html

US Wants to Increase RT, Sputnik Moderation Due to Their Objectivity - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US senators are calling for increased moderation of Spanish-language RT and Sputnik, as they are dissatisfied with the interest of Latin... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

On Wednesday, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez, Senators Bill Cassidy and Tim Kaine called on the CEOs of Meta (banned as an extremist organization in Russia), Twitter and Telegram to better moderate content distributed by Spanish-language versions of RT and Sputnik. The senators said they were concerned by reports that the reach of such media outlets has increased amid the situation in Ukraine."Washington's ruling circles are clearly annoyed that, thanks to high-quality and timely news content, citizens of the countries of the region make a choice in favor of Russia Today and Sputnik, and not US-controlled media," it said.

