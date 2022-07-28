https://sputniknews.com/20220728/us-advocacy-group-says-concerned-about-inflation-bills-negative-impact-on-energy-prices-1097900389.html

US Advocacy Group Says Concerned About Inflation Bill's Negative Impact on Energy Prices

"While we are still digesting the 700+ pages of legislative text, we are very concerned about this bill’s potential negative impact on energy prices and American competitiveness, especially in the midst of a global energy crisis and record high inflation," Bradbury said in a statement.US Senator Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said they have reached a deal to back legislation addressing the historic levels of inflation in the United States by paying down the national debt and addressing rising consumer costs.The legislation would commit $300 billion toward deficit reduction, in addition to providing approximately $369 billion to fund energy security and climate change and $64 billion for the Affordable Care Act over the next decade, a summary released by the two lawmakers said.The legislation aims to fight inflation by reducing the national debt, lowering energy and health care costs, lowering health care premiums and reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2030, the summary said.The bill would raise an estimated $739 billion in revenue by imposing a 15% corporate minimum tax, as well as prescription drug pricing reform, boosting IRS tax enforcement and addressing the carried interest loophole, the summary added.The bill is set to be included in a budget reconciliation package expected to be brought to the Senate floor by Democrats next week, according to the summary.

