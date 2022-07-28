https://sputniknews.com/20220728/un-security-council-statement-on-grain-deal-not-to-be-adopted-friday---source-1097907654.html
UN Security Council Statement on Grain Deal Not to Be Adopted Friday - Source
UN Security Council Statement on Grain Deal Not to Be Adopted Friday - Source
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council is not expected to adopt a statement on Friday in support of the recently signed grain exports agreement because Western states oppose mentioning in the text a Russian memorandum that was also signed, a source at the Security Council source said.
"The statement of the UN Security Council supporting the grain [deal] will not be adopted tomorrow" the source said on Thursday.
The Western countries did not want the statement to mention the Russian memorandum, the source added.
Last Friday, the United Nations and Turkey brokered agreements with Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea.
Russia had said earlier that Ukraine heavily mined the Black Sea but nevertheless, the Russian military had secured corridors for safe passage of merchant ships exporting grain and fertilizer.
Since the agreements were signed, the UN Security Council has been trying to back United Nations chief Antonio Guterres’ efforts to secure and implement the deal, but has not been able to find an agreement on one text.