UN Security Council Statement on Grain Deal Not to Be Adopted Friday - Source
UN Security Council Statement on Grain Deal Not to Be Adopted Friday - Source
28.07.2022
united nations
united nations security council
grain
Last Friday, the United Nations and Turkey brokered agreements with Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea.Russia had said earlier that Ukraine heavily mined the Black Sea but nevertheless, the Russian military had secured corridors for safe passage of merchant ships exporting grain and fertilizer.Since the agreements were signed, the UN Security Council has been trying to back United Nations chief Antonio Guterres' efforts to secure and implement the deal, but has not been able to find an agreement on one text.
https://sputniknews.com/20220725/us-state-dept-says-un-brokered-deal-to-export-ukraine-grain-needs-to-endure-1097792091.html
united nations, united nations security council, grain

UN Security Council Statement on Grain Deal Not to Be Adopted Friday - Source

23:14 GMT 28.07.2022
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council is not expected to adopt a statement on Friday in support of the recently signed grain exports agreement because Western states oppose mentioning in the text a Russian memorandum that was also signed, a source at the Security Council source said.
"The statement of the UN Security Council supporting the grain [deal] will not be adopted tomorrow" the source said on Thursday.
The Western countries did not want the statement to mention the Russian memorandum, the source added.
Last Friday, the United Nations and Turkey brokered agreements with Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea.
A view shows wheat to be harvested in a field in Zaporozhye region, Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2022
US State Dept. Says UN-Brokered Deal to Export Ukraine Grain ‘Needs to Endure’
25 July, 20:35 GMT
Russia had said earlier that Ukraine heavily mined the Black Sea but nevertheless, the Russian military had secured corridors for safe passage of merchant ships exporting grain and fertilizer.
Since the agreements were signed, the UN Security Council has been trying to back United Nations chief Antonio Guterres’ efforts to secure and implement the deal, but has not been able to find an agreement on one text.
