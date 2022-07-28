https://sputniknews.com/20220728/un-security-council-statement-on-grain-deal-not-to-be-adopted-friday---source-1097907654.html

UN Security Council Statement on Grain Deal Not to Be Adopted Friday - Source

UN Security Council Statement on Grain Deal Not to Be Adopted Friday - Source

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council is not expected to adopt a statement on Friday in support of the recently signed grain exports agreement... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-28T23:14+0000

2022-07-28T23:14+0000

2022-07-28T23:14+0000

united nations

united nations security council

grain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093243885_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_fc00c731be55f056b4e4aacb0ec474e6.jpg

"The statement of the UN Security Council supporting the grain [deal] will not be adopted tomorrow" the source said on Thursday.The Western countries did not want the statement to mention the Russian memorandum, the source added.Last Friday, the United Nations and Turkey brokered agreements with Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea.Russia had said earlier that Ukraine heavily mined the Black Sea but nevertheless, the Russian military had secured corridors for safe passage of merchant ships exporting grain and fertilizer.Since the agreements were signed, the UN Security Council has been trying to back United Nations chief Antonio Guterres’ efforts to secure and implement the deal, but has not been able to find an agreement on one text.

https://sputniknews.com/20220725/us-state-dept-says-un-brokered-deal-to-export-ukraine-grain-needs-to-endure-1097792091.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

united nations, united nations security council, grain