https://sputniknews.com/20220728/two-arrested-in-india-for-stealing-mans-head-to-perform-black-magic-1097873070.html

Two Arrested in India for Stealing Man's Head to Perform Black Magic

Two Arrested in India for Stealing Man's Head to Perform Black Magic

In some parts of India, it is thought that black magic is still practiced by occultists who use human skulls to perform rituals similar to voodoo, and to cast... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-28T07:59+0000

2022-07-28T07:59+0000

2022-07-28T07:59+0000

india

black magic

skull

stolen

dead

funeral

funeral

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107878/92/1078789261_0:145:3107:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_e7aab0deff7fe0ecb0092917cc148aff.jpg

Two men have been arrested in India's Uttar Pradesh state for allegedly severing and taking away the head of a corpse from a burning pyre to perform black magic, police said on Thursday.The incident took place in Piproli Village of the state's Shahjahanpur district on Tuesday when a family performed the last rites for a 60-year-old man Kuber Gangwar, who had a natural death. Late in the night, a local informed the family that three men had taken the head away from the burning pyre at the cremation ground.Gangwar's son Vishal lodged a complaint with the police who sprang into action in an attempt to find the accused and recover the head.On Thursday, the police said that an occultist had told the three accused to steal a skull from a funeral pyre to perform a black magic ritual to make them rich.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, black magic, skull, stolen, dead, funeral, funeral, police