https://sputniknews.com/20220728/the-doj-is-investigating-trump-for-january-6th-and-the-pelosi-trip-to-taiwan-1097870449.html
The DOJ is Investigating Trump for January 6th and the Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
The DOJ is Investigating Trump for January 6th and the Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Antony Blinken discussing a prisoner swap with Russian FM Lavrov... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-28T08:48+0000
2022-07-28T08:48+0000
2022-07-28T08:48+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
poland
wef
taiwan
nancy pelosi
ukraine
netherlands
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097870030_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_118497b60a41ec70252b3f263711fb51.png
The DOJ is Investigating Trump for January 6th and the Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Antony Blinken discussing a prisoner swap with Russian FM Lavrov, and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by 0.75%.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | President Zelensky Does a Vogue Photoshoot, Protests by Dutch Farmers, and How the EU will React to Referendums in UkraineDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | The Chinese Economy is in Bad Shape, NATO, and Republicans Cheer on Nancy Pelosi Visiting TaiwanIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the demands of the Dutch farmers, Russia winning in Ukraine, and Germany's energy policies. Sonja spoke about the protests by farmers in the Netherlands and the disastrous environmental policies of the elite. Sonja talked about her recent visit to Ukraine and the mainstream media avoiding the WWII nazi memorabilia found in the Azovstal steel plant.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the chaos around the globe, John Bolton's comments on coups, and Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. Daniel explained the danger of Nancy Pelosi flying into Taiwan and China's economy under stress. Daniel explained the history of revolutions and how modern-day revolutions might occur.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
poland
netherlands
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097870030_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_2289d57e11d3ce0f94b59e83d39f8969.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, poland, wef, аудио, taiwan, nancy pelosi, ukraine, netherlands, china
The DOJ is Investigating Trump for January 6th and the Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Antony Blinken discussing a prisoner swap with Russian FM Lavrov, and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by 0.75%.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | President Zelensky Does a Vogue Photoshoot, Protests by Dutch Farmers, and How the EU will React to Referendums in Ukraine
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | The Chinese Economy is in Bad Shape, NATO, and Republicans Cheer on Nancy Pelosi Visiting Taiwan
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the demands of the Dutch farmers, Russia winning in Ukraine, and Germany's energy policies. Sonja spoke about the protests by farmers in the Netherlands and the disastrous environmental policies of the elite. Sonja talked about her recent visit to Ukraine and the mainstream media avoiding the WWII nazi memorabilia found in the Azovstal steel plant.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the chaos around the globe, John Bolton's comments on coups, and Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. Daniel explained the danger of Nancy Pelosi flying into Taiwan and China's economy under stress. Daniel explained the history of revolutions and how modern-day revolutions might occur.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik