Sweden Sees Record Outbreak of Bird Flu as Corpses Are Gathered 'in Heaps'
In the last weeks of July, huge amounts of sick and dead seabirds have been found on the Swedish island of Gotland and along the country's coastline, with the bird flu epidemic reaching record scope, national broadcaster SVT reported.Swedish beaches and archipelagos have beenstrewn with hundreds of dead swans, geese, gulls and even birds of prey such as peregrine falcons, prompting the locals to take matters into own hands and dispose of the bodies themselves, gathering them in heaps, the broadcaster said.Ornithologist Anders Wirdheim, chairman of Halmstad's ornithological association, mused that it is fully justified to talk about “disaster”.“We will have a much poorer world, we will lose many birds”, he told SVT.Zoologist Karl Ståhl of the Swedish Veterinary Institute stressed that Europe has never before experienced such large and extensive outbreak of bird flu.Particularly worrying, according to Ståhl, is that the virus has “oversummered”. Normally, this type of outbreak usually occurs in the winter months, only to subside over the summer. However, this is the second year in a row when this is not the case.Ståhl urged domesticbird owners to pay extra attention to the health of their animals. On Gotland, Sweden's largest island, chicken herders have already started shielding their animals from possible contact with wild birds.The flu attacks the brain and central nervous system, causing severe inflammation and making the bird lose control of its body. In videos circulating on social media, flu-sick swans are seen swimming around in circles a seemingly uncontrolled manner.The risk that the current type of bird flu would infect humans has been assessed as very low by the country's Public Health Agency. Still, a general recommendation is to avoid touching sick or dead birds.
In the last weeks of July, huge amounts of sick and dead seabirds have been found on the Swedish island of Gotland and along the country's coastline, with the bird flu epidemic reaching record scope, national broadcaster SVT reported
Swedish beaches and archipelagos have beenstrewn with hundreds of dead swans, geese, gulls and even birds of prey such as peregrine falcons, prompting the locals to take matters into own hands and dispose of the bodies themselves, gathering them in heaps, the broadcaster said.
“I have never seen so many dead birds. They lie and float everywhere”, a local man on the island of Brännö told SVT, complaining of the stench.
Ornithologist Anders Wirdheim, chairman of Halmstad's ornithological association, mused that it is fully justified to talk about “disaster”.
“We will have a much poorer world, we will lose many birds”, he told
SVT.
Zoologist Karl Ståhl of the Swedish Veterinary Institute stressed that Europe has never before experienced such large and extensive outbreak of bird flu.
Particularly worrying, according to Ståhl, is that the virus has “oversummered”. Normally, this type of outbreak usually occurs in the winter months, only to subside over the summer. However, this is the second year in a row when this is not the case.
“What we are now seeing, with continued spread of infection and high morbidity and mortality among wild birds in the middle of summer, is a completely new scenario. There are therefore many indications that the coming season will also be problematic, with an increased risk of outbreaks also in domestic birds”, Ståhl told SVT.
Ståhl urged domesticbird owners to pay extra attention to the health of their animals. On Gotland, Sweden's largest island, chicken herders have already started shielding their animals from possible contact with wild birds.
The flu attacks the brain and central nervous system, causing severe inflammation and making the bird lose control of its body. In videos circulating on social media, flu-sick swans are seen swimming around in circles a seemingly uncontrolled manner.
The risk that the current type of bird flu would infect humans has been assessed as very low by the country's Public Health Agency. Still, a general recommendation is to avoid touching sick or dead birds.