Steven Seagal Says Will Never Give Up Russian Passport

Steven Seagal Says Will Never Give Up Russian Passport

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American actor Steven Seagal, who holds US and Russian passports, told Sputnik that he would never give up Russian citizenship despite the... 28.07.2022

2022-07-28T03:19+0000

2022-07-28T03:19+0000

2022-07-28T03:19+0000

steven seagal

"I will never give up Russian passport. And, secondly, I face Russophobia every day," he said, without giving any details.The star of martial arts films was granted Russian nationality at the order of President Vladimir Putin in 2016. He has since traveled to Russia's Far East in search of his father's Russian relatives.Seagal told Sputnik he had "plenty of relatives in Russia somewhere," in Buryatia, Yakutia, Irkutsk, and the Primorsky Krai. He suggested that he "might have" some relatives in Ukraine too.

