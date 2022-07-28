International
https://sputniknews.com/20220728/steven-seagal-says-will-never-give-up-russian-passport-1097872234.html
Steven Seagal Says Will Never Give Up Russian Passport
Steven Seagal Says Will Never Give Up Russian Passport
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American actor Steven Seagal, who holds US and Russian passports, told Sputnik that he would never give up Russian citizenship despite the... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-28T03:19+0000
2022-07-28T03:19+0000
steven seagal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104784/99/1047849962_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_83ebff67bf8596ee30c6f12f5c116fc0.jpg
"I will never give up Russian passport. And, secondly, I face Russophobia every day," he said, without giving any details.The star of martial arts films was granted Russian nationality at the order of President Vladimir Putin in 2016. He has since traveled to Russia's Far East in search of his father's Russian relatives.Seagal told Sputnik he had "plenty of relatives in Russia somewhere," in Buryatia, Yakutia, Irkutsk, and the Primorsky Krai. He suggested that he "might have" some relatives in Ukraine too.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104784/99/1047849962_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_258516add02340e687cdc7c7305186a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
steven seagal

Steven Seagal Says Will Never Give Up Russian Passport

03:19 GMT 28.07.2022
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Go to the photo bankPresident Putin meets with US actor Steven Seagal
President Putin meets with US actor Steven Seagal - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American actor Steven Seagal, who holds US and Russian passports, told Sputnik that he would never give up Russian citizenship despite the growing rift between Russia and the West.
"I will never give up Russian passport. And, secondly, I face Russophobia every day," he said, without giving any details.
The star of martial arts films was granted Russian nationality at the order of President Vladimir Putin in 2016. He has since traveled to Russia's Far East in search of his father's Russian relatives.
Seagal told Sputnik he had "plenty of relatives in Russia somewhere," in Buryatia, Yakutia, Irkutsk, and the Primorsky Krai. He suggested that he "might have" some relatives in Ukraine too.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала