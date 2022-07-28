https://sputniknews.com/20220728/sergei-lavrov-to-take-part-in-sco-foreign-ministers-summit-in-uzbekistan-1097874262.html
The top Russian diplomat arrived in Tashkent on Wednesday, right after his African tour that included visits to Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda, and the Democratic...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a meeting of foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) which will take place in Uzbekistan on 28 and 29 July. The top Russian diplomat arrived in Tashkent late on Wednesday after his five-day tour of Africa.The SCO foreign ministers are gathering to discuss cooperation among the organization's member states as well as the most pressing issues of regional and international agenda. The meeting will also focus on preparations for the SCO summit which is due to take place in Samarkand on 15 and 16 September. The SCO is a political, economic and security organization. Founded in 2001, it comprises Russia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It is considered to be the world's largest regional organization that covers about 60 percent of Eurasia and 40 percent of the global population.
07:16 GMT 28.07.2022
The top Russian diplomat arrived in Tashkent on Wednesday, right after his African tour that included visits to Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
