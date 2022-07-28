https://sputniknews.com/20220728/sao-paulo-authorities-begin-construction-of-neighborhood-for-homeless---reports-1097904593.html
Sao Paulo Authorities Begin Construction of Neighborhood for Homeless - Reports
Sao Paulo Authorities Begin Construction of Neighborhood for Homeless - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The authorities of Brazil's largest city of Sao Paulo have launched construction of temporary homeless housing, which will include 350... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-28T21:04+0000
2022-07-28T21:04+0000
2022-07-28T21:04+0000
sao paulo
homeless
brazil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104064/57/1040645754_0:28:2048:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_7e165b3cd05f0f5d1f4774d2ad088bde.jpg
According to the news agency, the housing units will be built in Sao Paulo's Bom Retiro district on an area of 16,000 square meters (6 square miles).The residential blocks with an area of 18 square meters (194 square feet) will accommodate four people each, and will include sleeping places, a kitchen, and a bathroom.The first-stage rental homes will be primarily provided to families and older people living on the street for more than two years, while the period of stay in the accommodation will be limited to 12-18 months.In addition to the residential blocks, the city mayor's office promises to build a kindergarten in the area, provide health services, organize vocational training courses, and provide free meals in the amount of 2,000 servings per day.The number of homeless people in Sao Paulo over the past three years has grown by almost a third, and now amounts to around 31,800 people.
sao paulo
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104064/57/1040645754_220:0:1829:1207_1920x0_80_0_0_71599cfc8321646d021cb2c4dba5dbc5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sao paulo, homeless, brazil
Sao Paulo Authorities Begin Construction of Neighborhood for Homeless - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The authorities of Brazil's largest city of Sao Paulo have launched construction of temporary homeless housing, which will include 350 modular homes in the first phase of the project, allowing to accommodate 1,400 people, the Agencia Brazil news agency reported on Thursday.
According to the news agency, the housing units will be built in Sao Paulo's Bom Retiro district on an area of 16,000 square meters (6 square miles).
The residential blocks with an area of 18 square meters (194 square feet) will accommodate four people each, and will include sleeping places, a kitchen, and a bathroom.
The first-stage rental homes will be primarily provided to families and older people living on the street for more than two years, while the period of stay in the accommodation will be limited to 12-18 months.
In addition to the residential blocks, the city mayor's office promises to build a kindergarten in the area, provide health services, organize vocational training courses, and provide free meals in the amount of 2,000 servings per day.
The number of homeless people in Sao Paulo over the past three years has grown by almost a third, and now amounts to around 31,800 people.