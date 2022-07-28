https://sputniknews.com/20220728/russia-us-special-cultural-representative-seagal-says-his-reassignment-under-discussion-1097876502.html
"The relations between the US and Russia, as you know, are very strained, and so there is some talk of me actually changing my location in terms of where I am designated to be," Seagal said when asked about the current cultural connections between Moscow and Washington.Earlier in July, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that relations between Russia and the US are in decline in many areas, but there are strategically important spheres where contacts remain, including the field of space exploration.Seagal received Russian citizenship in 2016. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally presented the Russian passport to the actor, who had repeatedly expressed his warm feeling towards Russia and supported Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014.
Russia-US Special Cultural Representative Seagal Says His Reassignment Under Discussion
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hollywood actor and Special Representative for Russia-US Cultural Links Steven Seagal said he may change his position as the bilateral relations between Washington and Moscow are currently "very strained," with the issue of his reassignment being under discussion.
"The relations between the US and Russia, as you know, are very strained, and so there is some talk of me actually changing my location in terms of where I am designated to be," Seagal said when asked about the current cultural connections between Moscow and Washington.
Earlier in July, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that relations between Russia and the US are in decline in many areas, but there are strategically important spheres where contacts remain, including the field of space exploration.
Seagal received Russian citizenship
in 2016. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally presented the Russian passport to the actor, who had repeatedly expressed his warm feeling towards Russia and supported Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014.