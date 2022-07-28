https://sputniknews.com/20220728/russia-us-special-cultural-representative-seagal-says-his-reassignment-under-discussion-1097876502.html

Russia-US Special Cultural Representative Seagal Says His Reassignment Under Discussion

"The relations between the US and Russia, as you know, are very strained, and so there is some talk of me actually changing my location in terms of where I am designated to be," Seagal said when asked about the current cultural connections between Moscow and Washington.Earlier in July, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that relations between Russia and the US are in decline in many areas, but there are strategically important spheres where contacts remain, including the field of space exploration.Seagal received Russian citizenship in 2016. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally presented the Russian passport to the actor, who had repeatedly expressed his warm feeling towards Russia and supported Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014.

