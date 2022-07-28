https://sputniknews.com/20220728/princeofpegging-goes-viral-after-gossip-blog-hints-that-william-cheated-on-kate-1097889722.html

#PrinceOfPegging Goes Viral After Gossip Blog Hints That William Cheated on Kate

#PrinceOfPegging Goes Viral After Gossip Blog Hints That William Cheated on Kate

'Pegging' last hit the headlines in December 2020, when former UK government minister Edwina Currie told YouTuber Paul Joseph Watson to try it for himself... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

The hashtag #PrinceOfPegging is trending on social media after an Instagram* gossip blog claimed a member of the royal family had a kinky extramarital affair.The DeuxMoi page posted that an unnamed "British royal" had indulged in a fling because his "too old-fashioned" spouse wasn't into his "love of pegging".Netizens immediately jumped to the conclusion that the "royals" in question were Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.The hashtag jumped in popularity in mere hours, with Google searches for "pegging" surging 400%.Budget Airline Ryanair was quick to take advantage of the trend in a bid to sell a few extra tickets.DeuxMoi is rumored to have been founded by Meggie Kempner, granddaughter of late New York socialite Nan Kempner and Melissa Lovallo, who allegedly still runs the blog.'Pegging' — when a man receives anal sex with a dildo — last hit the headlines in December 2020, when former UK government minister Edwina Currie advised YouTuber Paul Joseph Watson to try it for himself. That sparked speculation that former Conservative prime minister John Major, who had an affair with Currie when he was in Downing Street, enjoyed it too.* Activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist.

