President Biden to Speak with Chinese President Xi; The US Run "Rules Based Order" Falls

Independent nations are challenging the US-led "rules-based order," which has operated as a self-serving hegemonic platform since 1991. 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-28

2022-07-28T08:58+0000

2022-07-28T08:59+0000

Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the crisis between the US and China. President Biden is set to speak with Xi Jinping as Speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan may spark world war three. Also, a growing number of Republicans are joining the Democrats in supporting Speaker Pelosi's controversial trip.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss economics. The Fed is considering another significant rate hike. Also, Russia has cut the Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity as Europe digs in for long-term economic pain from the sanctions war.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals, joins us to discuss the rules-based order. Independent nations are challenging the US-led "rules-based order," which has operated as a self-serving hegemonic platform since 1991.Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss Cuba. There is growing pressure on President Biden to remove Cuba from the terrorist list. Also, we discuss Speaker Pelosi's potentially fateful trip to Taiwan.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the sanctions blowback. Germany is facing airline strikes as the pain of sanctions makes life difficult for its citizens. Also, the US fears that economic pain may undermine NATO unity against Russia.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Venezuela. Iran has agreed to grow food in Venezuela on a million hectares of land. Also, Russia is opening a Glonass navigation system base in Venezuela.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Washington's position on drones in the Ukraine war. The US is arguing that Russia is running short of drones and is begging Iran for help. Scott Ritter argues that this is an absurd fantasy.K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss International technology wars. China's SMIC has mastered the 7-nanometer chip throwing a monkey wrench in the US plans to thwart their ability to obtain chips.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

