https://sputniknews.com/20220728/pope-francis-holds-mass-in-quebec-during-visit-to-canada-to-apologize-to-indigenous-community-1097873315.html
Pope Francis Holds Mass in Quebec During Visit to Canada to Apologize to Indigenous Community
Pope Francis Holds Mass in Quebec During Visit to Canada to Apologize to Indigenous Community
On July 24, the pontiff started his week-long trip to Canada to apologize to the indigenous communities for decades of abuse they allegedly suffered at church... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-28T13:01+0000
2022-07-28T13:01+0000
2022-07-28T13:01+0000
pope francis
canada
catholic church
indigenous peoples
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097873965_0:1:3073:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_98cf5e5c048c60f283222466f1bc9f48.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast of a morning mass at the National Shrine of Saint Anne de Beaupre in Quebec which is being held by Pope Francis on Thursday, July 28.The Pope arrived in Canada last Sunday for a visit which he said could "heal the wrongs done to Indigenous people by the Roman Catholic Church." He has been attending a series of public and private events dedicated to indigenous communities. From the 19th century until the 1970s, about 150,000 children from Canada's indigenous communities were forcibly sent to state-funded boarding schools run by the Catholic Church in an attempt to "Christianize" them. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097873965_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3305577587ac5c4b8038ea84aa558f64.jpg
Lavrov Holds Presser Following Meeting With Uzbek President in Tashkent
stream
2022-07-28T13:01+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pope francis, canada, catholic church, indigenous peoples, видео
Pope Francis Holds Mass in Quebec During Visit to Canada to Apologize to Indigenous Community
On July 24, the pontiff started his week-long trip to Canada to apologize to the indigenous communities for decades of abuse they allegedly suffered at church schools.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast of a morning mass at the National Shrine of Saint Anne de Beaupre in Quebec which is being held by Pope Francis on Thursday, July 28.
The Pope arrived in Canada last Sunday for a visit which he said could "heal the wrongs done to Indigenous people by the Roman Catholic Church." He has been attending a series of public and private events dedicated to indigenous communities.
From the 19th century until the 1970s, about 150,000 children from Canada's indigenous communities were forcibly sent to state-funded boarding schools run by the Catholic Church in an attempt to "Christianize" them.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.