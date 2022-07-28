International
Live Video: Pope Francis Holds Mass in Quebec During Visit to Canada to Apologize to Indigenous Community
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast of a morning mass at the National Shrine of Saint Anne de Beaupre in Quebec which is being held by Pope Francis on Thursday, July 28.The Pope arrived in Canada last Sunday for a visit which he said could "heal the wrongs done to Indigenous people by the Roman Catholic Church." He has been attending a series of public and private events dedicated to indigenous communities. From the 19th century until the 1970s, about 150,000 children from Canada's indigenous communities were forcibly sent to state-funded boarding schools run by the Catholic Church in an attempt to "Christianize" them. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
13:01 GMT 28.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHIP SOMODEVILLA Indigenous people and their guests watch Pope Francis on a large screen as he delivers remarks at the Citadelle of Quebec on July 27, 2022 in Quebec, Canada.
Indigenous people and their guests watch Pope Francis on a large screen as he delivers remarks at the Citadelle of Quebec on July 27, 2022 in Quebec, Canada. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHIP SOMODEVILLA
On July 24, the pontiff started his week-long trip to Canada to apologize to the indigenous communities for decades of abuse they allegedly suffered at church schools.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast of a morning mass at the National Shrine of Saint Anne de Beaupre in Quebec which is being held by Pope Francis on Thursday, July 28.
The Pope arrived in Canada last Sunday for a visit which he said could "heal the wrongs done to Indigenous people by the Roman Catholic Church." He has been attending a series of public and private events dedicated to indigenous communities.
From the 19th century until the 1970s, about 150,000 children from Canada's indigenous communities were forcibly sent to state-funded boarding schools run by the Catholic Church in an attempt to "Christianize" them.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
