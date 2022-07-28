https://sputniknews.com/20220728/outrage-after-reddit-account-found-making-derogatory-comments-about-hindu-girls-1097884887.html

Outrage After Reddit Account Found Making Derogatory Comments About Hindu Girls

Outrage After Reddit Account Found Making Derogatory Comments About Hindu Girls

In January, numerous Indian Muslim women, including media personalities, politicians, and social workers, found themselves being auctioned on the "Bulli Bai"... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-28T12:07+0000

2022-07-28T12:07+0000

2022-07-28T12:07+0000

india

hindus

muslims

muslims

girls

girls

women

women

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097886657_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_f397652d516ccbd21d4c1ef569b0f1d5.jpg

In a case reminiscent of the Bulli Bai app controversy, a Reddit account was found making derogatory remarks about Hindu girls, leading to a massive uproar on social media. Photos of Indian Hindu women on the Reddit account have allegedly been put on the platform without their permission, to malign their image and harass them.The outrage on Twitter came after YouTuber Anshul Saxena tagged the Delhi police and federal Minister for Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in one of his posts, highlighting the "demeaning" of Hindu women on the Reddit account.While several netizens urged the Delhi police to arrest the people running the account, others accused the law enforcement agency of "sleeping" when it should have taken prompt action in the matter."It's really an [sic] serious issue. Multiple similar incidents have reported in past but with no result or arrest of the radicals," a user wrote on the microblogging platform."This is like Bulli Bai app... SC should take cognizance," another stated."Do such things on Muslim women and it will be a national debate! On Hindus, nothing!" a third claimed."Govt will take action if it was from other community. Very disappointing," a fourth concluded.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

india, hindus, muslims, muslims, girls, girls, women, women