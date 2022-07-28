https://sputniknews.com/20220728/outrage-after-reddit-account-found-making-derogatory-comments-about-hindu-girls-1097884887.html
Outrage After Reddit Account Found Making Derogatory Comments About Hindu Girls
In a case reminiscent of the Bulli Bai app controversy, a Reddit account was found making derogatory remarks about Hindu girls, leading to a massive uproar on social media. Photos of Indian Hindu women on the Reddit account have allegedly been put on the platform without their permission, to malign their image and harass them.The outrage on Twitter came after YouTuber Anshul Saxena tagged the Delhi police and federal Minister for Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in one of his posts, highlighting the "demeaning" of Hindu women on the Reddit account.While several netizens urged the Delhi police to arrest the people running the account, others accused the law enforcement agency of "sleeping" when it should have taken prompt action in the matter."It's really an [sic] serious issue. Multiple similar incidents have reported in past but with no result or arrest of the radicals," a user wrote on the microblogging platform."This is like Bulli Bai app... SC should take cognizance," another stated."Do such things on Muslim women and it will be a national debate! On Hindus, nothing!" a third claimed."Govt will take action if it was from other community. Very disappointing," a fourth concluded.
In January, numerous Indian Muslim women, including media personalities, politicians, and social workers, found themselves being auctioned on the "Bulli Bai" app hosted on the Microsoft-owned code-sharing platform GitHub. As the controversy escalated, the police swung into action, leading to the arrest of the app's creator Neeraj Bishnoi.
