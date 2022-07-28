https://sputniknews.com/20220728/outgoing-colombian-president-rules-out-maduros-presence-at-new-leaders-swear-in-ceremony-1097871642.html

Outgoing Colombian President Rules Out Maduro's Presence at New Leader's Swear-In Ceremony

Outgoing Colombian President Rules Out Maduro's Presence at New Leader's Swear-In Ceremony

BOGOTA (Sputnik) - Outgoing Colombian President Ivan Duque has ruled out the possibility to invite Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to attend the upcoming... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-28T02:07+0000

2022-07-28T02:07+0000

2022-07-28T02:07+0000

ivan duque

colombia

nicolas maduro

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/03/1083296526_0:308:2953:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_5baf1df941a2cd4e9fa52dc4363b97cd.jpg

"There is no question whether to let him arrive or not. I am not recognizing Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. As long as I am the president of Colombia, he will not visit the country as the president of Venezuela. The next president will determine the further relations with him," Duque told the Caracol radio broadcaster.In 2019, Duque recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the president of Venezuela.In January 2019, Venezuela was plunged into a political crisis when Guaido, former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president in an attempt to oust re-elected President Maduro from power.The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela. The restrictions specifically targeted the country's oil and financial industries. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other nations have supported Maduro.

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ivan duque, colombia, nicolas maduro