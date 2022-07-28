International
https://sputniknews.com/20220728/outgoing-colombian-president-rules-out-maduros-presence-at-new-leaders-swear-in-ceremony-1097871642.html
Outgoing Colombian President Rules Out Maduro's Presence at New Leader's Swear-In Ceremony
Outgoing Colombian President Rules Out Maduro's Presence at New Leader's Swear-In Ceremony
BOGOTA (Sputnik) - Outgoing Colombian President Ivan Duque has ruled out the possibility to invite Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to attend the upcoming... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-28T02:07+0000
2022-07-28T02:07+0000
ivan duque
colombia
nicolas maduro
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/03/1083296526_0:308:2953:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_5baf1df941a2cd4e9fa52dc4363b97cd.jpg
"There is no question whether to let him arrive or not. I am not recognizing Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. As long as I am the president of Colombia, he will not visit the country as the president of Venezuela. The next president will determine the further relations with him," Duque told the Caracol radio broadcaster.In 2019, Duque recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the president of Venezuela.In January 2019, Venezuela was plunged into a political crisis when Guaido, former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president in an attempt to oust re-elected President Maduro from power.The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela. The restrictions specifically targeted the country's oil and financial industries. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other nations have supported Maduro.
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/03/1083296526_161:0:2786:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_04906da061ef3e15db63fe90d02e71de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ivan duque, colombia, nicolas maduro

Outgoing Colombian President Rules Out Maduro's Presence at New Leader's Swear-In Ceremony

02:07 GMT 28.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / MARCELO GARCIAHandout picture released by the Venezuelan presidency showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, speaking during the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America (ALBA) Summit at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, on June 24, 2021.
Handout picture released by the Venezuelan presidency showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, speaking during the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America (ALBA) Summit at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, on June 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / MARCELO GARCIA
Subscribe
International
India
BOGOTA (Sputnik) - Outgoing Colombian President Ivan Duque has ruled out the possibility to invite Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to attend the upcoming swear-in ceremony of new President Gustavo Petro scheduled for August 7.
"There is no question whether to let him arrive or not. I am not recognizing Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. As long as I am the president of Colombia, he will not visit the country as the president of Venezuela. The next president will determine the further relations with him," Duque told the Caracol radio broadcaster.
In 2019, Duque recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the president of Venezuela.
In January 2019, Venezuela was plunged into a political crisis when Guaido, former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president in an attempt to oust re-elected President Maduro from power.
The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela. The restrictions specifically targeted the country's oil and financial industries. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other nations have supported Maduro.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала