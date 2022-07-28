https://sputniknews.com/20220728/norwegian-farmer-finds-rare-medieval-sword-while-plowing-his-plot-1097874411.html

Norwegian Farmer Finds Rare Medieval Sword While Plowing His Plot

A Norwegian farmer from Innlandet County in the sourthern part of the country has accidentally run into a sword from the Middle Ages on his property. The discovery was made while plowing the plot for further cultivation, national broadcaster NRK reported.“I simply kicked at it, and immediately saw that it was a sword”, Hjalmar Rodne told the broadcaster. “It shows that there have been people here before us”, he added.The sword was relatively well preserved. The handle was in good condition, which indicates that it has been lying a good distance down in the ground, while the tip and parts of the blade had rusted away.Archeologists from Innlandet County municipality provisionally dated the find as 13thor 14th century.According to archaeologist Kjetil Skare, up to 3,500 swords from the Viking Age have been found, as it was a common habit of that era to put swords in the graves. However, the custom disappeared with Christianity and the Middle Ages. Therefore, far fewer swords from the Middle Ages have been found. The archeologist himself admittedly hasn't held a medieval sword until now. Hanne Lovise Aannestad, an archaeologist at the Museum of Cultural History, also stressed the rarity of the find. According to her, the museum has wholly 1,700 swords from the Viking Age, compared to fewer than a hundred from the Middle Ages.Furthermore, the find is likely to have a story behind it, as swords were cherished as valuable and expensive to produce. Therefore, it wasn't common to lose them. Weapons that eventually broke were most often reused, and not thrown away.Archeologist Kjetil Skare stressed that it took special circumstances to lose a sword, suggesting that the owner may have been drunk or very ill. Alternatively, it could have been stolen or hidden for further use.

