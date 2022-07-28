https://sputniknews.com/20220728/no-results-yet-on-possible-russia-us-prisoner-swap-moscow-says-1097880255.html
CNN reported on Wednesday that the Biden administration is offering to exchange Russian citizen Viktor Bout for Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said later that the US has made a substantial proposal to Moscow to facilitate the release of the two American citizens, adding that the US and Russian governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal."The issue of mutual exchange of Russian and US citizens in places of detention on the territory of the two countries was once discussed by the presidents of Russia and the United States. They gave instructions to the relevant authorized structures to carry out negotiations. They are conducted by the competent departments. Concrete result are not yet achieved," Zakharova said, commenting on the US statement.
No Results Yet on Possible Russia-US Prisoner Swap, Moscow Says
09:29 GMT 28.07.2022 (Updated: 09:30 GMT 28.07.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Negotiations on the exchange of prisoners between Russia and the United States are being conducted by the competent departments, but there is no concrete result yet, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
CNN reported on Wednesday that the Biden administration is offering to exchange
Russian citizen Viktor Bout for Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said later that the US has made a substantial proposal to Moscow to facilitate the release of the two American citizens, adding that the US and Russian governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal.
"The issue of mutual exchange of Russian and US citizens in places of detention on the territory of the two countries was once discussed by the presidents of Russia and the United States. They gave instructions to the relevant authorized structures to carry out negotiations. They are conducted by the competent departments. Concrete result are not yet achieved," Zakharova said, commenting on the US statement.