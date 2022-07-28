https://sputniknews.com/20220728/new-species-of-snake-whose-venom-can-disable-a-human-discovered-in-china-1097884717.html

New Species of Snake Whose Venom Can Disable a Human Discovered in China

Jiuzhaigou National Park, where the new snake species was found, is known to be a home to other rare animal species, including the giant panda and the golden... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

A new species of snake has been discovered in the Jiuzhaigou National Nature Reserve, a World Heritage Site in China's Sichuan Province.Named Gloydius lateralis, the species has a body about 45 cm long and large eyes; its skin is green and brown in color with four zigzag brown patches. It feeds on mice and is "active on sunny days by the roadside," the researchers said.According to the team of zoologists who documented the new species, its venom is so strong that it can leave a human disabled."The Gloydius lateralis is venomous. To our knowledge, all species of genus Gloydius are...Bites by Gloydius are accompanied with lots of pain and may cause physical disability when not treated in time. Their venom contains blood poison and can cause swelling, but most of the time, they are not lethal. The effect of the venom of this species still needs further study," Dr. Shengchao Shi, a researcher with the team who discovered the snake, said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

