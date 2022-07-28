https://sputniknews.com/20220728/meta-reports-first-ever-revenue-drop-cites-uncertainty-around-looming-recession-1097871314.html

Meta Reports First-Ever Revenue Drop, Cites Uncertainty Around 'Looming Recession'

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Sputnik) - Meta's* sales dipped for the first time ever due to skyrocketing inflation and marketers' fears that a recession is near... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

After the Federal Reserve raised US interest rates for a fourth time this year earlier in the day, Chairman Jerome Powell downplayed talk of a recession while the White House flatly denied the country was in one. The Fed's Atlanta branch, however, has recently estimated that the US could see two straight quarters of GDP decline, which many consider the technical definition of a recession.Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg in the same call said the company is focused on helping clients run efficient marketing campaigns amid these concerns.Meta revealed in its second quarter report that revenues dropped from $29 billion during the same period in 2021 to $28.8 billion this second quarter. The company said it expects total revenue for this year's third quarter to drop to a range of $26-28.5 billion.White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre earlier said the textbook definition of a recession is not two negative quarters of GDP. The Biden administration does not believe the current economic indicators show the US is in that type of economic downturn, she added.*Meta is a company banned in Russia

