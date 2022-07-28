https://sputniknews.com/20220728/many-britons-may-not-be-able-to-afford-energy-bills-during-winter-media-warns-1097879393.html
Many Britons May Not Be Able to Afford Energy Bills During Winter, Media Warns
The amount of average power bill in the UK per consumer could reportedly reach £500 for only January. 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
People in the United Kingdom may be looking at a steep increase in energy prices during the coming winter amid the ongoing cost of living crisis in the country.According to Bloomberg, a utilities consultancy called BFY Group suggests that households in the UK could end up looking at power bills of around £500 for January alone, though the price may decrease slightly in February in March due to lower consumption.This development come as deliveries of Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline dropped to less than 20 percent of its capacity, with energy costs soaring as a result.Meanwhile, the UK electricity system operator said they expect supply to be “tight at times” during the winter, which may lead to the country paying higher price in order to obtain power from abroad, according to Sky News.The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union enacted several rounds of tough economic sanctions against Russia over Moscow’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine, including restrictions on import of Russian oil and gas.These measures have since backfired spectacularly, resulting in a dramatic increase of energy prices in the very countries that imposed said restrictions.
People in the United Kingdom may be looking at a steep increase in energy prices during the coming winter amid the ongoing cost of living crisis in the country.
According to Bloomberg, a utilities consultancy called BFY Group suggests that households in the UK could end up looking at power bills of around £500 for January alone, though the price may decrease slightly in February in March due to lower consumption.
“Huge swathes of the British public aren’t going to be able to afford their bills this winter,” said Gemma Berwick, senior consultant at BFY. “Average families with two working parents will be in fuel poverty.”
This development come as deliveries of Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline dropped to less than 20 percent of its capacity
, with energy costs soaring as a result.
Meanwhile, the UK electricity system operator said they expect supply to be “tight at times” during the winter, which may lead to the country paying higher price in order to obtain power from abroad, according to Sky News.
"We may well get through the winter without major incident but the gas bill at the end will likely be extortionate,” said Jess Ralston, senior analyst at independent advisory organization called Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.
The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union enacted several rounds of tough economic sanctions against Russia over Moscow’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine, including restrictions on import of Russian oil and gas.
These measures have since backfired spectacularly, resulting in a dramatic increase of energy prices in the very countries that imposed said restrictions.