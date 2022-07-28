https://sputniknews.com/20220728/let-us-get-vaccines-africas-cdc-says-only-region-with-monkeypox-deaths-getting-no-jabs-1097900968.html

'Let Us Get Vaccines': Africa's CDC Says Only Region With Monkeypox Deaths Getting No Jabs

'Let Us Get Vaccines': Africa's CDC Says Only Region With Monkeypox Deaths Getting No Jabs

Monkeypox virus (MPXV) has long been endemic to western Africa, where some strains can have a mortality rate as high as 10%. Despite having had more than 2,000... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

As of Thursday, not a single dose of monkeypox vaccine has been sent to Africa to help treat infections there, even as the United States and other countries place orders for millions of doses. Now, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC) is trying to change that."The solutions need to be global in nature," Ogwell said. "If we’re not safe, the rest of the world is not safe."Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox an "extraordinary" situation that qualifies as a global health emergency.Still, the US CDC has distributed 320,000 shots of the monkeypox vaccine Jynneos and ordered another 2.5 million from its Danish maker, Bavarian Nordic, in the coming months. The European Union and several European countries have also penned separate contracts with BN for millions more.In addition to Jynneos, the smallpox vaccine is also believed to provide strong protection against monkeypox infection. Monkeypox, variola (smallpox), and vaccinia - the virus from which the smallpox vaccine is made - are closely related members of the orthopoxvirus genus, and monkeypox symptoms largely present as milder forms of smallpox symptoms, including the trademark pus-filled lesions that cover the skin.All three viruses are spread primarily by skin contact, but can also be spread by air in cases of prolonged close exposure. “Anyone who comes into physical contact with someone with symptoms or an infected animal, is at increased risk of infection,” the United Nations noted in a recent news bulletin.“The rashes can also resemble some sexually transmitted diseases, such as herpes and syphilis. This may explain why several of the cases in the current outbreak have been identified among men seeking care at sexual health clinics,” the UN explained. “The risk of becoming infected is not limited to sexually active people or men who have sex with men. Anyone who has close physical contact with someone who is contagious is at risk."Critics have noted that this creates a false picture of the infection as being one primarily spreading among queer people assigned male at birth, and the UN has protested that media coverage of the outbreak is “homophobic and racist.” Because of the media coverage, which has largely used photos of Africans showing monkeypox lesions, a group of African doctors has successfully petitioned the WHO to consider renaming the monkeypox virus.

