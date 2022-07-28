https://sputniknews.com/20220728/kashmir-politician-dares-govt-to-hoist-indian-tricolor-on-other-side-of-ladakh-1097886946.html

Kashmir Politician Dares Gov't to Hoist Indian Tricolor on Other Side of Ladakh

The sarcastic remark was made in reference to the ongoing standoff between India and China over border demarcation issues going back to 2020, when the armies... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday dared the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hoist India's national flag in “territories occupied by China,” apparently referring to the area on the other side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) - a loose line of demarcation that separates Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled territory.The remarks came days after the BJP held a "Tiranga (the tricolor) Rally" from Jammu and Kashmir's capital city Srinagar to Kargil in the Ladakh region, to mark 23rd anniversary of the 1999 Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan. Mehbooba also said that unless the Kashmir issue is resolved, it would remain like a clog for the party’s ambition to raise India to a leading position in the world.The former state chief also pitched for rekindling India-Pakistan relations and building stronger ties between countries in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) instead of pinning hopes on the G7, G20, or Quad groups. The SAARC is an eight-member grouping that includes India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.Mehbooba also called for engagement with the much-hyped China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “J&K has the potential to become a gateway to Central and South Asia and should be made into a model state for SAARC cooperation. Why can't this part of Kashmir become strategic to the world like Pakistan and China have done to their respective parts of Kashmir," she said.

