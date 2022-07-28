https://sputniknews.com/20220728/kamala-harris-seeks-to-be-seen-more-keeps-in-touch-with-allies-as-2024-election-draws-closer-1097885448.html

Kamala Harris Seeks to Be 'Seen More,' Keeps in Touch With Allies as 2024 Election Draws Closer

Kamala Harris Seeks to Be 'Seen More,' Keeps in Touch With Allies as 2024 Election Draws Closer

Previously, Kamala Harris said she is going to be on Biden’s ticket as he declared his intent to run for president once again. 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-28T12:00+0000

2022-07-28T12:00+0000

2022-07-28T12:00+0000

us

kamala harris

allies

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094947925_0:0:2988:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_5058d8afdc270462afaea45062dcd4c7.jpg

As US President Joe Biden’s approval ratings plummet amid rampant inflation in the country, Vice President Kamala Harris has started making more domestic visits than usual.According to GB News, Harris conducted eight domestic visits in July alone, as compared to her average of three domestic visits a month previously this year, while sources close to her claimed that the VP says she "wants to be seen more."At the same time, Harris has also maintained contact with a group of allies who helped organize her past campaigns for California district attorney and attorney general, as well as for the US Senate, and even held private meetings with at least three supporters, CNBC notes.Despite speculations that Harris may be considering a run for the White House, the media outlet points out that the upcoming presidential election apparently was not brought up during the aforementioned meetings between the VP and her supporters.Earlier, Harris mentioned that she intends to join Biden as a “ticket-mate” as he declared his intent to seek a reelection in 2024.“The president intends to run and if he does, I will be his ticket-mate. We will run together,” she said.

https://sputniknews.com/20220727/i-am-woman-netizens-mock-kamala-harris-for-outlandish-greeting-and-use-of-gender-pronouns-1097849423.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, kamala harris, allies