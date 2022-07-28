https://sputniknews.com/20220728/iran-to-build-new-nuclear-research-reactor-in-isfahan-1097898766.html

Iran to Build New Nuclear Research Reactor in Isfahan

Iran to Build New Nuclear Research Reactor in Isfahan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran will soon begin construction of a nuclear research reactor near the city of Isfahan, Chairman of Iranian Atomic Energy Organization... 28.07.2022

"We have planned that based on the studies carried out, we will officially start the construction of the research reactor at the Isfahan site in the coming weeks," Eslami was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.The planned capacity of the new reactor will be 10,000 megawatts, with the main purpose of the reactor being to test fuel for other reactors, he said.Eslami also said that the reactor would become the last part of a complete Iranian cycle of energy production.Eslami also said Iran anticipates accusations from the West, saying that the new reactor functions as a "fuel cycle industry.""It should be noted that until now, all the commotion raised has been for enrichment, and the next station is the fuel cycle industry, which we have already been utilizing at the research semi-industrial stage," he added.In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the JCPOA with the P5+1 group, which includes the US, China, France, Russia, the UK, Germany and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.In May 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from JCPOA and reimposed comprehensive sanctions on Iran. Iranian authorities responded with a gradual withdrawal from JCPOA, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.In December 2021, the sides agreed on two drafts of the new deal, but no definite agreement has been reached. The latest round of negotiations to revive the JCPOA took place in Doha from June 29-30.

