How Israel Is Perceived in Arab World After Normalization Deals With UAE, Bahrain

Almost two years have passed since the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords - normalization pacts with Israel

A Washington Institute poll found that 71 percent of Emiratis saw the normalization pact with the Jewish state in a negative light. Those in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait were similarly disapproving with 75, 76 and 81 percent respectively taking umbrage over the deal. Complex RealityLoay Al Shareef, a Gulf-based media influencer, says he has been monitoring the social media trends for years, and he claims the poll does not totally reflect the situation on the ground.Yet, not everything is rosy, and Al Shareef says that when there is fighting the younger generation in the Gulf tend to sympathize with the Palestinians. Such was the case in 2008, 2012, 2014 and during the recent round of tensions between Israel and Hamas of the Gaza Strip in May 2021.However, when the fog of war clears, says the influencer, anti-Israel sentiment subdues."Right now, I see that many in the Gulf realize Israel is acting defensively," Al Shareef said. "But [the process] is happening slowly, and this is understandable because this conflict has been at the front of people's minds for the past 70 years. So, a quick peace will not happen."Palestinian Issue as the CorePart of the problem is the Palestinian issue and the lack of progress in peace talks between them and Israel. Those have been stalled since 2014 and despite various efforts to renew them, negotiations have never resumed.Muslim states, led by Saudi Arabia, have repeatedly said that they would not normalize ties with the Jewish state unless there is a breakthrough on the Palestinian front, but Al Shareef says it could be a matter of time until the situation thaws.Officials in Jerusalem have already started working in that direction. In the past few years, Israel has been conducting clandestine talks with various Muslim and Arab nations that don't yet have diplomatic relations with it. Those talks haven't borne fruit yet but Al Shareef is certain the Jewish state is moving in the right direction."Israel should continue to hold talks in the Arab and Muslim world, as it is doing now. It also needs to engage more with the media and interact with the youth through various American organizations. That way, Israel's acceptance will be inevitable," the influencer added.

