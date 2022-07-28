How Israel Is Perceived in Arab World After Normalization Deals With UAE, Bahrain
© AP Photo / Oded BaliltyTel Aviv City Hall is lit up with the flags of the United Arab Emirates and Israel as the countries announced they would be establishing full diplomatic ties, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. In a nationally broadcast statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the "full and official peace" with the UAE would lead to cooperation in many spheres between the countries and a "wonderful future" for citizens of both countries.
Almost two years have passed since the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords - normalization pacts with Israel - which inspired others, including Morocco and Sudan, to follow suit. But a recent poll reveals that despite the normalization treaties, many in the Muslim world still views these relations in a negative light.
A Washington Institute poll found that 71 percent of Emiratis saw the normalization pact with the Jewish state in a negative light. Those in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait were similarly disapproving with 75, 76 and 81 percent respectively taking umbrage over the deal.
Complex Reality
Loay Al Shareef, a Gulf-based media influencer, says he has been monitoring the social media trends for years, and he claims the poll does not totally reflect the situation on the ground.
"This survey is more a reflection of the older generation that still despises Israel and rejects any normalization acts with it," he explained. "The younger masses tend to embrace peace with Israel and they believe that peace is the only way forward," he added.
Yet, not everything is rosy, and Al Shareef says that when there is fighting the younger generation in the Gulf tend to sympathize with the Palestinians. Such was the case in 2008, 2012, 2014 and during the recent round of tensions between Israel and Hamas of the Gaza Strip in May 2021.
However, when the fog of war clears, says the influencer, anti-Israel sentiment subdues.
"Right now, I see that many in the Gulf realize Israel is acting defensively," Al Shareef said. "But [the process] is happening slowly, and this is understandable because this conflict has been at the front of people's minds for the past 70 years. So, a quick peace will not happen."
Palestinian Issue as the Core
Part of the problem is the Palestinian issue and the lack of progress in peace talks between them and Israel. Those have been stalled since 2014 and despite various efforts to renew them, negotiations have never resumed.
Muslim states, led by Saudi Arabia, have repeatedly said that they would not normalize ties with the Jewish state unless there is a breakthrough on the Palestinian front, but Al Shareef says it could be a matter of time until the situation thaws.
"The UAE, Bahrain and Morocco acknowledge the Palestinian issue but they also believe that their national interests come first. With time, if this conflict is not resolved, other Muslim states might take this stance too. They will choose to overlook the Palestinian issue and make peace with Israel."
Officials in Jerusalem have already started working in that direction. In the past few years, Israel has been conducting clandestine talks with various Muslim and Arab nations that don't yet have diplomatic relations with it. Those talks haven't borne fruit yet but Al Shareef is certain the Jewish state is moving in the right direction.
"Israel should continue to hold talks in the Arab and Muslim world, as it is doing now. It also needs to engage more with the media and interact with the youth through various American organizations. That way, Israel's acceptance will be inevitable," the influencer added.