'He Has No Chance Here: Kremlin on Borrell’s Complaint on Being Less Popular Than Lavrov in Media

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's complaints on being less popular than Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in media are justified

"He rightly complained that he really is less popular than Lavrov. He has no chance here," Peskov told reporters.On Wednesday, Borrell said in an interview with the Spanish Cadena SER that his statements on the effect of anti-Russia sanctions were less popular in the international media than those by Lavrov and called for greater efforts to counter what he called Russian "lies.""Lavrov visits Africa to try to convince Africans that European sanctions are to blame for everything that is happening [...] and the entire western press repeats this. When I'm going to Africa to say the opposite, that sanctions have nothing to do with it, no [media] picks it up!" Borrell said.

