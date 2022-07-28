https://sputniknews.com/20220728/finlands-sonsumer-sonfidence-drops-to-lowest-ever-level-amid-galloping-inflation-1097872845.html

Finland's Сonsumer Сonfidence Drops to Lowest-Ever Level Amid Galloping Inflation

Rising consumer prices, record-high inflation and growing insecurity have been witnessed elsewhere in Europe against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

In July, Finland's consumer confidence reached a new low, Statistics Finland reported.The agency said that expectations about consumers' personal economies were the “gloomiest in measuring history”, that is since 1995 when the agency began recording the figures. In 1995, Finland was just emerging from a severe recession.In July, consumers had very few intentions to spend money on durable goods, Statistics Finland said. Buying was nearly regarded as most unfavorable ever. Intentions to buy a car and dwelling have also declined, the agency added.The consumer confidence has been negative since December 2021 and has seen a steady fall ever since. As many as 75 per cent of consumers thought in July that Finland's economic situation is now worse than a year ago, and only seven per cent of consumers felt that it was better.At the same time, confidence within industry declined as well, the Confederation of Finnish Industries reported.The employer association's Business Confidence Indicator found month-on-month decreases in confidence in the manufacturing and construction sectors in July, while noting slight increases in confidence within the service and retail sectors.Meanwhile, consumers’ estimates concerning inflation rose to its highest in measuring history. 84 percent of consumers thought prices had risen much or fairly much over the year, and 69 percent expected prices to rise at least at the same rate over the coming months as well. Inflation in June accelerated by 0.8 percent from the previous month to 7.8 percent, according to Statistics Finland.Still, consumer prices surged particularly for energy products but also for food, with the prices of fish surging by 46 percent and those of coffee, eggs, and flour rising by more than 30 percent since the beginning of the year.Tellingly, rising prices of electricity and fuel ranked among the highest worries in a poll commissioned by newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, alongside alleged threats posed by Russia, a topic frequently utilized by Finnish politicians and media.Rising consumer prices and growing insecurity have been witnessed elsewhere in Europe and the Western world amid sanctions that were devised to “punish” Russia yet backfired dramatically. Eurostat’s harmonized indices of consumer prices put inflation in the Eurozone at 8.6 percent in June. Inflation in the US, meanwhile, reached 9.1 percent, its highest level in more than four decades.

Igor Kuznetsov

