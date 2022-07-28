https://sputniknews.com/20220728/ex-obama-white-house-adviser-sentenced-to-1-year-for-school-fraud---us-justice-dept-1097905036.html

Ex-Obama White House Adviser Sentenced to 1 Year for School Fraud - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - A former White House education adviser to President Barack Obama will serve 366 days in prison over his scheme to defraud a school... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced that Seth Andrew was sentenced to 366 days in prison in connection with his execution of a scheme to defraud Democracy Prep Public Schools (DPPS), a charter school network that he founded, of more than $218,000," the release said on Thursday.US district court judge from the Southern District of New York John Cronan imposed the sentence, the Justice Department said in the release.In total, DPPS lost $218,005 as a result of Andrew’s actions, the release added.

