Europe Rushes to Intensify Contacts With Ethiopia After Lavrov's Africa Tour

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The intensification of Russia's contacts with African countries, particularly Ethiopia, forces Europe to increase financial support for the... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

africa

eu

russia

ethiopia

The media said that EU officials, following Russian contacts with African countries, became concerned about the pace of resuming their relations with Ethiopia, and that such countries as Italy, Germany, France, and the Netherlands are trying to allocate more funds to the country, despite accusations by Western countries of human rights violations and war crimes, including in Tigray, against Ethiopian authorities.The report comes just a day after EU's top dipolmat Josep Borrell complained that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is more popular with the media. According to Borrell, Lavrov's visit to Africa, where the effect of Western sanctions on food security was high on the agenda, was widely covered by global media, while Borrell's visit and his claims that sanctions are not the cause of the crisis did not receive as much coverage.Meanwhile, the US announced Wednesday that it will send more than $488 million in humanitarian aid to Ethiopia to help with the effects of the extreme drought. The announcement of the new humanitarian aid package coincided with a visit by Lavrov to the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa as part of an African tour.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov embarked on a five-day African tour on Sunday. The top Russian diplomat visited Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo to discuss cooperation, regional issues, global food crisis and the preparation for the second Russia-Africa summit in mid-2023.

