International
https://sputniknews.com/20220728/europe-rushes-to-intensify-contacts-with-ethiopia-after-lavrovs-africa-tour-1097899807.html
Europe Rushes to Intensify Contacts With Ethiopia After Lavrov's Africa Tour
Europe Rushes to Intensify Contacts With Ethiopia After Lavrov's Africa Tour
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The intensification of Russia's contacts with African countries, particularly Ethiopia, forces Europe to increase financial support for the... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-28T17:47+0000
2022-07-28T17:47+0000
africa
eu
russia
ethiopia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097847284_0:34:3071:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_071ec226538631ad3f6544824dd268eb.jpg
The media said that EU officials, following Russian contacts with African countries, became concerned about the pace of resuming their relations with Ethiopia, and that such countries as Italy, Germany, France, and the Netherlands are trying to allocate more funds to the country, despite accusations by Western countries of human rights violations and war crimes, including in Tigray, against Ethiopian authorities.The report comes just a day after EU's top dipolmat Josep Borrell complained that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is more popular with the media. According to Borrell, Lavrov's visit to Africa, where the effect of Western sanctions on food security was high on the agenda, was widely covered by global media, while Borrell's visit and his claims that sanctions are not the cause of the crisis did not receive as much coverage.Meanwhile, the US announced Wednesday that it will send more than $488 million in humanitarian aid to Ethiopia to help with the effects of the extreme drought. The announcement of the new humanitarian aid package coincided with a visit by Lavrov to the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa as part of an African tour.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov embarked on a five-day African tour on Sunday. The top Russian diplomat visited Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo to discuss cooperation, regional issues, global food crisis and the preparation for the second Russia-Africa summit in mid-2023.
https://sputniknews.com/20220728/he-has-no-chance-here-kremlin-on-borrells-complaint-on-being-less-popular-than-lavrov-in-media-1097881493.html
africa
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097847284_130:0:2861:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_970a5723b81f001726e04c2908bc729e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, eu, russia, ethiopia

Europe Rushes to Intensify Contacts With Ethiopia After Lavrov's Africa Tour

17:47 GMT 28.07.2022
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign MinistryRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen shake hands during a meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen shake hands during a meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The intensification of Russia's contacts with African countries, particularly Ethiopia, forces Europe to increase financial support for the Ethiopian government and review relations with the country, Politico reported on Thursday.
The media said that EU officials, following Russian contacts with African countries, became concerned about the pace of resuming their relations with Ethiopia, and that such countries as Italy, Germany, France, and the Netherlands are trying to allocate more funds to the country, despite accusations by Western countries of human rights violations and war crimes, including in Tigray, against Ethiopian authorities.
"There are fears Russia might take advantage of deteriorating ties with Addis and its Western partners," William Davison, senior Ethiopia analyst at the International Crisis Group told the media.
The report comes just a day after EU's top dipolmat Josep Borrell complained that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is more popular with the media.
According to Borrell, Lavrov's visit to Africa, where the effect of Western sanctions on food security was high on the agenda, was widely covered by global media, while Borrell's visit and his claims that sanctions are not the cause of the crisis did not receive as much coverage.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell hold a joint press conference following their talks in Moscow on February 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
'He Has No Chance Here': Kremlin on Borrell’s Complaint on Being Less Popular Than Lavrov in Media
10:18 GMT
Meanwhile, the US announced Wednesday that it will send more than $488 million in humanitarian aid to Ethiopia to help with the effects of the extreme drought. The announcement of the new humanitarian aid package coincided with a visit by Lavrov to the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa as part of an African tour.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov embarked on a five-day African tour on Sunday. The top Russian diplomat visited Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo to discuss cooperation, regional issues, global food crisis and the preparation for the second Russia-Africa summit in mid-2023.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала