Egypt’s Refusal to Procure Ukrainian Grain Unrelated to Lavrov’s Visit, Kremlin Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Egypt’s refusal to buy grain from Ukraine is not related to Russian Foreign Minister’s recent trip to Cairo, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

"This is hardly connected with Lavrov's visit, we have our own relations with Egypt, and we have our own contracts with Egypt for the relevant supplies that Russia is fulfilling. And as for the relations of Egypt with other countries, these are the affairs of other relevant countries," Peskov told reporters.Earlier, Reuters reported citing sources that Egypt terminated contracts for the procurement of 240,000 tons of wheat from Ukraine, purchased in December 2021. According to the paper, Egypt's General Authority For Supply Commodities (GASC) released the trading companies supplying the four unloaded cargoes, Nibulon and Inerco, from their contractual obligations. Last week, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the UN to restart Black Sea grain and fertilizer exports that had been suspended amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Reuters added it was unclear whether the GASC contracts had been cancelled before the grain deal was agreed.

