Egypt's Refusal to Procure Ukrainian Grain Unrelated to Lavrov's Visit, Kremlin Says
Egypt’s Refusal to Procure Ukrainian Grain Unrelated to Lavrov’s Visit, Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Egypt’s refusal to buy grain from Ukraine is not related to Russian Foreign Minister’s recent trip to Cairo, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
ukraine
egypt, russia, grain, ukraine, sergei lavrov

Egypt’s Refusal to Procure Ukrainian Grain Unrelated to Lavrov’s Visit, Kremlin Says

13:02 GMT 28.07.2022
