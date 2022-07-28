https://sputniknews.com/20220728/david-lynch-tells-pranksters-posing-as-zelensky-president-should-grab-beer-with-putin-and-talk-1097899409.html

David Lynch Tells Pranksters Posing as Zelensky President Should Grab Beer With Putin and Talk Peace

Last week, Stephen King, another living legend in the genre of American horror, sparked outrage after telling the pranksters that Ukrainian WWII-era Nazi... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

Twin Peaks co-creator and Blue Velvet director David Lynch has told pranksters posing as Volodymyr Zelensky that the time has come for the Ukrainian president to sit down with his Russian counterpart for a couple beers to sort out the bloody crisis in Ukraine.“It’s my pleasure, Mr. Zelensky. I’m very happy to talk to you,” Lynch said in a fragment of a video call with whom he believed was the Ukrainian president, but was actually with Vladimir "Vovan" Kuznetsov and Alexei "Lexus" Stolyarov, a Russian prankster duo who have made a name for themselves trolling politicians and other public figures.In an impassioned plea to the fake Zelensky, the horror legend said it was his “job” to inform the Ukrainian leader about the “technologies” which exist for reaching a durable peace in Ukraine’s interests, adding that these were far more effective than those of “war and murder.” He also referred to some letters he had written to Zelensky on the matter.Lynch noted that during the conversation, over beer or dinner, the two presidents could discuss the problems between the two countries, and come to the mutual realization that they were both human beings.The director urged his interlocutor to “stop” the current crisis, to talk to Putin and “think peace, think friendship,” and think about how to get along with and “help each other.”Lynch previously spoke out publicly on the Ukrainian crisis in February, chastising Vladimir Putin for Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, and saying that “there’s no room for” the “absurdity” of military conflict in the modern world.Russia began a military special operation to “demilitarize” and “de-Nazify” Ukraine after weeks of escalation in the long-running security crisis between Kiev and the Donbass republics, which faced a series of shelling, sabotage, and sniper attacks between January and February and fears that Kiev was preparing a full-fledged assault on the breakaways. Before the intervention, the Donbass crisis constituted a bleeding wound on Russia’s border for nearly eight years, starting in 2014 in the aftermath of the US-backed coup d’état in Kiev.Vovan and Lexus’ conversation with Lynch comes a week after their interview with Stephen King, whom they similarly tricked into thinking they were Zelensky. King drew ire online after praising a WWII-era Nazi collaborator and war criminal as a “great man” and comparing him to the US founding fathers, telling Russian writers to “shut up,” and pledging the role of Pennywise the clown to Zelensky.The Russian pranksters have spent more than a decade trolling politicians, celebrities, royals, and other public figures. Their interviews often provide insights into what officials say to one another behind closed doors, and what celebrities think privately when they think no one is listening. Vovan and Lexus had their YouTube channel shut down in March after posting a pair of candid interviews with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

