Car Accident in Russia's Siberia Leaves 2 People Dead, 8 Injured - Authorities
KRASNOYARSK (Sputnik) - A bus with 14 passengers collided with a Toyota car in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory. leaving two people dead and eight more injured... 28.07.2022
"Police officers are investigating details of the car accident in the Kazachinsky District, which left two people dead ... As a result of the road accident, a driver and a passenger of Toyota died at the site. There were 14 passengers in the bus, eight of them with slight injuries have asked for medical assistance, including one child," the ministry said.The accident occurred on the 189th kilometer of the Krasnoyarsk-Yeniseysk roadway.The collision took place after the Toyota Ractis had moved into the oncoming lane.
03:22 GMT 28.07.2022
A car on the R257 federal road in Krasnoyarsk region.
A car on the R257 federal road in Krasnoyarsk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
© Sputnik / Ilya Nimushin
/
Go to the photo bank
