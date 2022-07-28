Canada Will Pay Up to $4,830 for Firearms Under Mandatory Buyback Program - Minister

https://sputniknews.com/20220728/canada-will-pay-up-to-4830-for-firearms-under-mandatory-buyback-program---minister-1097903241.html

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Canadian government announced its buyback plan will give up to C$6,209 (US$4,830) for firearms as it moves to impose stricter... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Today’s proposed price list represents another step towards getting these dangerous firearms out of Canadian communities while ensuring current owners are compensated fairly," Mendicino said in a press release.The government mandatory buyback program will compensate residents $1,042 for an AR-15 rifle and $4,830 for weapons such as the Swiss made SG550 rifle, he said.The government will hold a consultation period until August 28 during which time businesses and gun owners are requested to express their views on the proposed compensation amounts.In 2020, the Canadian government amended the country’s Criminal Code to ban the purchase and ownership of several types of firearms such as the AR-15 and other rifles.The authorities gave Canadians who lawfully possessed or acquired the newly banned weapons a "grace period" until the end of October 2023 to hand in their firearms to the government.In addition, in May 2022, the federal government introduced Bill C-21 which, besides banning assault rifles, proposes prohibiting the possession of handguns. On June 23, it completed the second reading in parliament.

