https://sputniknews.com/20220728/bjp-holds-protest-over-congress-sexist-remark-on-indias-new-tribal-president-1097879171.html

BJP Holds Protest Over Congress' 'Sexist' Remark on India's New Tribal President

BJP Holds Protest Over Congress' 'Sexist' Remark on India's New Tribal President

While talking to media on Wednesday, Congress parliamentarian Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called Draupadi Murmu a “Rashtrapatni,” which means "wife of the country,"... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-28T10:20+0000

2022-07-28T10:20+0000

2022-07-28T10:20+0000

india

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

congress

congress

indian national congress

sonia gandhi

parliament

parliament

parliament

parliament

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097882429_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_8d7de03914962f14e6492cb6b82a5eb1.jpg

The federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday held a protest outside the parliament following remarks made by the leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha about newly-elected President Draupadi Murmu.The minister also suggested that Congress politicians have been targeting Murmu “maliciously” ever since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominated her as its presidential candidate, calling her a “puppet” and “symbol of evil.”Several BJP parliamentarians staged a protest outside the parliament and Sitharaman was seen among them."Just once, I said 'Rashtrapatni'...The reporter repeated it to me and I said I might have said that by mistake and it would be better if they didn't broadcast it. They (BJP) are creating a furor because of this. I made a mistake, just once and in one word," Chowdhury said in a video statement in Hindi on Twitter.Draupadi Murmu was sworn-in as the 15th president of India on July 25. The 64-year-old is the first president representing the tribal community and the second woman in the post.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, bharatiya janata party (bjp), congress, congress, indian national congress, sonia gandhi, parliament, parliament, parliament, parliament, parliament, politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics, president