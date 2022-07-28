https://sputniknews.com/20220728/beloved-british-actor-bernard-cribbins-dies-aged-93-1097888434.html

Veteran British actor Bernard Cribbins, star of Doctor Who and several Carry On films, has passed away at the age of 93.A statement from Cribbins' agent hailed his "diverse work"."He worked well into his 90s, recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack's Boat," the statement read. "He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year."Cribbins' film career began in 1957 with a small part in the historical war drama The Yangtze Incident.He later starred in three films in the Carry On comedy franchise: Carry On Jack in 1963, Carry On Spying in 1964 and the belated final entry, Carry On Columbus in 1992.Cribbins had minor roles in adventure film She (1965) and James Bond parody Casino Royale (1967).He is perhaps best known for voicing animated children's series The Wombles and for acting opposite a young Jenny Agutter in The Railway Children (1970) as station porter Albert Perks. He also read a voice adaptation of Kenneth Grahame's children's fantasy classic The Wind in the Willows for the BBC.Fellow children's entertainer Floella Benjamin paid tribute to the late actor.blah blahCribbins also made a memorable appearance in an episode of John Cleese's classic 1970s sitcom Fawlty Towers.He also had two separate roles in the Doctor Who franchise, first as hapless special constable Tom Campbell in the 1966 film spin-off Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D., alongside Peter Cushing, then in 10 episodes of the TV series from 2007 to 2010 as Wifred Mott, the grandfather of the 10th Doctor's companion Donna Noble played by Catherine Tate.

