Beloved British Actor Bernard Cribbins Dies Aged 93
Beloved British Actor Bernard Cribbins Dies Aged 93
Bernard Cribbins is perhaps best known for voicing animated children's series The Wombles, as well as for acting opposite a young Jenny Agutter in The Railway... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
Beloved British Actor Bernard Cribbins Dies Aged 93

16:51 GMT 28.07.2022
© Wikipedia / Matt BuckA BBC camera crew filming for the new CBeebies show "Old Jack's Boat"
A BBC camera crew filming for the new CBeebies show Old Jack's Boat - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
© Wikipedia / Matt Buck
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
Bernard Cribbins is perhaps best known for voicing animated children's series The Wombles, as well as for acting opposite a young Jenny Agutter in The Railway Children (1970) as station porter Albert Perks.
Veteran British actor Bernard Cribbins, star of Doctor Who and several Carry On films, has passed away at the age of 93.
A statement from Cribbins' agent hailed his "diverse work".
"He worked well into his 90s, recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack's Boat," the statement read. "He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year."
"Bernard's contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him."
Cribbins' film career began in 1957 with a small part in the historical war drama The Yangtze Incident.
He later starred in three films in the Carry On comedy franchise: Carry On Jack in 1963, Carry On Spying in 1964 and the belated final entry, Carry On Columbus in 1992.
Cribbins had minor roles in adventure film She (1965) and James Bond parody Casino Royale (1967).
He is perhaps best known for voicing animated children's series The Wombles and for acting opposite a young Jenny Agutter in The Railway Children (1970) as station porter Albert Perks. He also read a voice adaptation of Kenneth Grahame's children's fantasy classic The Wind in the Willows for the BBC.
Fellow children's entertainer Floella Benjamin paid tribute to the late actor.
© Floella Benjamin/TwitterChildren's entertainer Floella Benjamin pays tribute to late actor Bernard Cribbins
Children's entertainer Floella Benjamin pays tribute to late actor Bernard Cribbins - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
Children's entertainer Floella Benjamin pays tribute to late actor Bernard Cribbins
© Floella Benjamin/Twitter
Cribbins also made a memorable appearance in an episode of John Cleese's classic 1970s sitcom Fawlty Towers.
He also had two separate roles in the Doctor Who franchise, first as hapless special constable Tom Campbell in the 1966 film spin-off Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D., alongside Peter Cushing, then in 10 episodes of the TV series from 2007 to 2010 as Wifred Mott, the grandfather of the 10th Doctor's companion Donna Noble played by Catherine Tate.
