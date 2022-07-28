https://sputniknews.com/20220728/bacteria-that-causes-rare--potentially-fatal-disease-found-in-united-states-for-the-first-time-1097892740.html

Bacteria That Causes Rare & Potentially Fatal Disease Found in United States For First Time

Bacteria That Causes Rare & Potentially Fatal Disease Found in United States For First Time

Despite the disease caused by the bacteria in question being fatal in 10 to 50 percent of those infected, the CDC suggests that the risk of this affliction for... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-28T14:59+0000

2022-07-28T14:59+0000

2022-07-28T15:13+0000

us

centers for disease control and prevention

bacteria

discovery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107901/58/1079015845_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3c1fd36a057b23b0f156f5df7f06c26c.jpg

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced a dangerous discovery during sampling of water and soil in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi.According to a statement issued by the agency, the sampling revealed the presence of a bacteria called Burkholderia pseudomallei that causes a rare and dangerous disease known as melioidosis.This is apparently the first time that Burkholderia pseudomallei has been found in the United States, with the CDC suggesting that for the general population of the country, the risk of the disease caused by the bacteria “continues to be very low.”Nevertheless, the agency advised people who live in the Gulf Coast of Mississippi to avoid contact with soil and muddy water, protect open wounds with waterproof dressing, wear waterproof boots while doing gardening or agricultural work, and to use gloves to protect themselves when working with soil directly.

https://sputniknews.com/20220713/brain-eating-amoeba-may-be-spreading-to-northern-us-states-1097288993.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, centers for disease control and prevention, bacteria, discovery