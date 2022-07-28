International
https://sputniknews.com/20220728/austrias-dependence-on-russian-gas-down-to-less-than-50---energy-minister-1097903018.html
Austria's Dependence on Russian Gas Down to Less Than 50% - Energy Minister
Austria's Dependence on Russian Gas Down to Less Than 50% - Energy Minister
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austria's dependence on Russian gas supplies has decreased to less than 50%, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Thursday. 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-28T19:58+0000
2022-07-28T19:58+0000
austria
russian sanctions
natural gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097061121_0:53:3010:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_94e081fea4dae8129a213deda3f6ec65.jpg
"We have reduced our dependence on Russian natural gas to less than 50%," Gewessler wrote on Twitter.Earlier in the week, the minister said that Austria had already managed to save about 10% of gas consumption in 2022, compared to the previous year.On Wednesday, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the federal government would for the first time create a state gas reserve, which would be kept until November 1. According to Nehammer, Austrian gas storage facilities are currently 51% full.In April, Nehammer said that the country receives 80% of the fossil fuel from Russia, and it will take several years to abandon it.
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097061121_139:0:2870:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_44befd01c7235a53f6711c49c673c56e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
austria, russian sanctions, natural gas

Austria's Dependence on Russian Gas Down to Less Than 50% - Energy Minister

19:58 GMT 28.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOE KLAMARPicture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOE KLAMAR
Subscribe
International
India
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austria's dependence on Russian gas supplies has decreased to less than 50%, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Thursday.
"We have reduced our dependence on Russian natural gas to less than 50%," Gewessler wrote on Twitter.
Earlier in the week, the minister said that Austria had already managed to save about 10% of gas consumption in 2022, compared to the previous year.
On Wednesday, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the federal government would for the first time create a state gas reserve, which would be kept until November 1. According to Nehammer, Austrian gas storage facilities are currently 51% full.
In April, Nehammer said that the country receives 80% of the fossil fuel from Russia, and it will take several years to abandon it.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала