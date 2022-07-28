https://sputniknews.com/20220728/austrias-dependence-on-russian-gas-down-to-less-than-50---energy-minister-1097903018.html

Austria's Dependence on Russian Gas Down to Less Than 50% - Energy Minister

Austria's Dependence on Russian Gas Down to Less Than 50% - Energy Minister

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austria's dependence on Russian gas supplies has decreased to less than 50%, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Thursday. 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

"We have reduced our dependence on Russian natural gas to less than 50%," Gewessler wrote on Twitter.Earlier in the week, the minister said that Austria had already managed to save about 10% of gas consumption in 2022, compared to the previous year.On Wednesday, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the federal government would for the first time create a state gas reserve, which would be kept until November 1. According to Nehammer, Austrian gas storage facilities are currently 51% full.In April, Nehammer said that the country receives 80% of the fossil fuel from Russia, and it will take several years to abandon it.

