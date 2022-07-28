International
https://sputniknews.com/20220728/austrian-omv-does-not-expect-complete-halt-of-russian-gas-deliveries-1097884362.html
Austrian OMV 'Does Not Expect' Complete Halt of Russian Gas Deliveries
Austrian OMV 'Does Not Expect' Complete Halt of Russian Gas Deliveries
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Austrian energy company OMV said it does not anticipate an end to gas deliveries from Russia, while expressing uncertainty concerning... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-28T11:25+0000
2022-07-28T11:28+0000
austria
gas
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101751/28/1017512866_0:173:4205:2538_1920x0_80_0_0_b805b13613e15d3d366af06193bbc286.jpg
"From today's point of view, OMV does not expect natural gas exports from Russia to stop entirely, however, the uncertainty regarding future curtailments remains and could result in further losses in case the hedged volume deviates from the actual deliveries," the company said in a report.According to the report, OMV purchased an average of 6.67 TWh per month of natural gas under long-term contracts with Russian energy giant Gazprom but the cuts in supplies since mid-June have forced the company to resort to hedging and "resulted in a negative financial impact."OMV listed several contingency plans in case the disruptions persist, such as tapping into the reserves, using liquefied natural gas sourced from European hubs, or ramping up supplies from Norway and other non-Russian exporters. The energy company is also set to secure cross-border capacities, in particular to Austria.In mid-June, Russian energy giant Gazprom reduced gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 to 40% of the pipeline's capacity due to delays in maintenance work on turbines by German and Canadian companies, forcing EU countries to tap into winter gas reserves and consider returning to coal production. This week, the supplies were further slashed to around 33 million cubic meters per day, which constitute less than 20% of the pipeline's nominal capacity.OMV is one of the largest energy companies in Central Europe. It is engaged in exploration and production of hydrocarbons in 17 countries, including countries of North Africa, Northwest Europe, the Middle East, the Caspian region, Australia, and New Zealand.
https://sputniknews.com/20220725/nord-stream-turbine-documents-received-from-siemens-but-risks-not-addressed-gazprom-says-1097777690.html
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101751/28/1017512866_296:0:3909:2710_1920x0_80_0_0_fcd115dea5d11e366c2e97cd101219c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
austria, gas, russia

Austrian OMV 'Does Not Expect' Complete Halt of Russian Gas Deliveries

11:25 GMT 28.07.2022 (Updated: 11:28 GMT 28.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / ALEXANDER KLEINOMV
OMV - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / ALEXANDER KLEIN
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Austrian energy company OMV said it does not anticipate an end to gas deliveries from Russia, while expressing uncertainty concerning "future curtailments."
"From today's point of view, OMV does not expect natural gas exports from Russia to stop entirely, however, the uncertainty regarding future curtailments remains and could result in further losses in case the hedged volume deviates from the actual deliveries," the company said in a report.
According to the report, OMV purchased an average of 6.67 TWh per month of natural gas under long-term contracts with Russian energy giant Gazprom but the cuts in supplies since mid-June have forced the company to resort to hedging and "resulted in a negative financial impact."
OMV listed several contingency plans in case the disruptions persist, such as tapping into the reserves, using liquefied natural gas sourced from European hubs, or ramping up supplies from Norway and other non-Russian exporters. The energy company is also set to secure cross-border capacities, in particular to Austria.
The stand with the Gazprom company's logo at the Sochi International Investment Forum 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2022
Nord Stream Turbine Documents Received From Siemens, But Risks Not Addressed, Gazprom Says
25 July, 12:35 GMT
In mid-June, Russian energy giant Gazprom reduced gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 to 40% of the pipeline's capacity due to delays in maintenance work on turbines by German and Canadian companies, forcing EU countries to tap into winter gas reserves and consider returning to coal production. This week, the supplies were further slashed to around 33 million cubic meters per day, which constitute less than 20% of the pipeline's nominal capacity.
OMV is one of the largest energy companies in Central Europe. It is engaged in exploration and production of hydrocarbons in 17 countries, including countries of North Africa, Northwest Europe, the Middle East, the Caspian region, Australia, and New Zealand.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала