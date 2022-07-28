International
Austria May Face Riots in Fall Over Energy Crisis, Security Chief Warns
VIENNA (Sputnik) - The head of Austria's security and intelligence agency (DSN) Omar Haijawi-Pirchner said on Thursday that he did not rule out the possibility
"We do not seen any riots on the streets yet. But the hatred on the Internet has clearly increased. Every crisis means that despair for some people can first turn into verbal actions and then even into violence," Haijawi-Pirchner told the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung, answering the question whether the security service is expecting riots in the fall against the backdrop of a possible energy crisis.Austria's counterintelligence service says that the number of citizens participating in the conflict in Ukraine is a double digits one, according to the DSN chief."The counterintelligence is aware of a small double digits number," he said responding to the question on how many Austrians are involved in military actions in Ukraine.Austria's new special service, a division of the Ministry of the Interior, began work last December as a result of the reform of the previous structure after the terrorist attack in Vienna in November 2020.
Austria May Face Riots in Fall Over Energy Crisis, Security Chief Warns

India
VIENNA (Sputnik) - The head of Austria’s security and intelligence agency (DSN) Omar Haijawi-Pirchner said on Thursday that he did not rule out the possibility of riots in the country amid the probable energy crisis this fall.
"We do not seen any riots on the streets yet. But the hatred on the Internet has clearly increased. Every crisis means that despair for some people can first turn into verbal actions and then even into violence," Haijawi-Pirchner told the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung, answering the question whether the security service is expecting riots in the fall against the backdrop of a possible energy crisis.
Austria's counterintelligence service says that the number of citizens participating in the conflict in Ukraine is a double digits one, according to the DSN chief.
"The counterintelligence is aware of a small double digits number," he said responding to the question on how many Austrians are involved in military actions in Ukraine.
Austria's new special service, a division of the Ministry of the Interior, began work last December as a result of the reform of the previous structure after the terrorist attack in Vienna in November 2020.
