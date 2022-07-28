https://sputniknews.com/20220728/austria-may-face-riots-in-fall-over-energy-crisis-security-chief-warns-1097879966.html

Austria May Face Riots in Fall Over Energy Crisis, Security Chief Warns

Austria May Face Riots in Fall Over Energy Crisis, Security Chief Warns

VIENNA (Sputnik) - The head of Austria’s security and intelligence agency (DSN) Omar Haijawi-Pirchner said on Thursday that he did not rule out the possibility... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-28T09:19+0000

2022-07-28T09:19+0000

2022-07-28T09:20+0000

austria

riots

energy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097061121_0:53:3010:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_94e081fea4dae8129a213deda3f6ec65.jpg

"We do not seen any riots on the streets yet. But the hatred on the Internet has clearly increased. Every crisis means that despair for some people can first turn into verbal actions and then even into violence," Haijawi-Pirchner told the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung, answering the question whether the security service is expecting riots in the fall against the backdrop of a possible energy crisis.Austria's counterintelligence service says that the number of citizens participating in the conflict in Ukraine is a double digits one, according to the DSN chief."The counterintelligence is aware of a small double digits number," he said responding to the question on how many Austrians are involved in military actions in Ukraine.Austria's new special service, a division of the Ministry of the Interior, began work last December as a result of the reform of the previous structure after the terrorist attack in Vienna in November 2020.

https://sputniknews.com/20220719/some-european-states-may-see-economic-output-fall-6-if-russia-cuts-off-gas-imf-officials-say-1097527928.html

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

austria, riots, energy